Realty ONE Group Turns COVID Headwinds Into Strong Tailwinds

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern lifestyle brand and ONE of the industry's fastest growing, has been gaining momentum throughout the year despite the pandemic and market uncertainty, beating growth predictions while launching new websites and programs every quarter.

Nearly 1,000 REALTORS® joined the thriving organization during the third quarter, with approximately 2,000 joining the real estate franchising powerhouse since the beginning of the year. The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 14,000 real estate professionals in 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada.

"While some people are wishing this year away, we've been heads down and cranking on all cylinders, turning COVID headwinds into strong tailwinds," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Our people are more aligned now than ever before and I'm extremely grateful how we're all achieving more - together as ONE."

Realty ONE Group also continues to sell franchises at a record pace, with 21 sold in the third quarter and 61 sold so far this year. The dynamic company has been expanding into new states, opening offices in Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Mississippi, Hawaii and New Mexico.

Realty ONE Group recently ranked in the top 1% of the industry in Entrepreneur magazine's first-ever Top Growth Franchises list and continues to hit the majority of Entrepreneur's lists ranking Top 1% among real estate franchises in their 'Fastest Growing' list, No. 1 in real estate for 'Best Franchises for Less than $100k Investment,' and Top 1% among real estate franchises in the Franchise 500®.

With a bright future ahead, Realty ONE Group is transcending into a modern lifestyle real estate brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 14,000 real estate professionals in over 280 offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

