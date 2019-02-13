Realty Pro 100 takes flight with investment offering

Realty Pro 100 SM invites you to join us in a ground floor opportunity to invest in a real estate brokerage firm which focuses on an exceptional level of hospitality and customer service for our associates and clients. The investment opportunity is available to "accredited investors" with a minimum investment of $50,000. The benefit of investing with us is that it will diversify your portfolio by investing with nationally recognized performers in the industry.

At Realty Pro 100SM we are presently creating a 100-agent per location boutique brokerage firm positioned to grow the business of seasoned real estate professionals. There are traditional challenges that exist in economic market cycles. At Realty Pro 100SM, we believe the cycles have no bearing on a company's success and that the marketplace is always large enough to achieve our investor's goals.

Joanne Vartanian, Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "After experiencing decades of the ongoing evolution in the real estate industry, we decided that now was the right time to deliver a new range of hospitality driven services in order to cater to the industry needs. I am honored to be leading this charge."

"Creating a positive and uplifting environment is a key area of focus for Realty Pro 100SM, which enables our associates to strengthen their client relationships and success. We are proud of the decades of proven experience our management team provides," said Mary Walters, Vice President and General Manager.

