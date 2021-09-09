Realty Trust Group Contributes to AHLA's Speaking of Health Law Podcast Three Part Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AHLA's Speaking of Health Law podcasts offer thoughtful analysis and insightful commentary on the legal and policy issues affecting the American healthcare system. RTG is contributing to an upcoming three part series on healthcare real estate and episode 1, "Insights from Health Care System Real Estate Counsel", was just released!

In this podcast, listeners will hear from a panel of four in-house real estate counsel as they discuss the following:

The role of real estate and its impact on organizational decision making;

How the real estate function is staffed and engaging with outside counsel for assistance;

Challenges related to portfolio management and how compliance relates to the real estate function;

Interactions with other departments and fostering a culture of collaboration and communication; and

How to measure success as it relates to the real estate function.

The panelists for this episode of AHLA's Speaking of Health Law Podcast moderated by RTG's Goran Musinovic are:

Kelly Adams – Corporate Counsel at SCL Health

– Corporate Counsel at SCL Health Kelly Anderson – Associate General Counsel at Baptist Health

– Associate General Counsel at Baptist Health Linda Bielik – System Director & Senior Counsel at CommonSpirit Health

– System Director & Senior Counsel at CommonSpirit Health Mark Wright – Senior Counsel at University of Rochester Medical Center

Listen to the Podcast here.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

