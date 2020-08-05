RealtyJuggler CRM Upgrades Complimentary Letterhead Designs

WINDSOR, Colo., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RealOrganized, Inc. announced a major upgrade to RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software letterhead designs. These new letterheads feature an agent photo as well as company logo optimized to maximize email deliverability and open rates. The new designs work equally well for email as well as printed letters and are part of a unified branding for service reports, calculation results, and open house feedback forms.

"Not only do real estate agents help sell homes, but they also sell themselves. One of the many benefits of RealtyJuggler is the complimentary letterhead design that we provide to our members. These new high-resolution designs are the result of careful study with a focus on maximizing deliverability and open rates in emails, particularly when viewed on mobile devices like the iPhone and Android smartphones." said Scott Schmitz, CEO of RealOrganized, parent company of RealtyJuggler.

RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for relationship management, deal tracking, SMS Texting, bulk email, printing of labels, letters, and envelopes. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, and real estate flyers.

RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique focus on ease-of-use, and friendly technical support.

About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years' experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.

