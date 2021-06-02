RealtyOffer Launches Proprietary Platform to Streamline the Home Buying and Selling Process

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealtyOffer™, a start-up real estate technology company headquartered in Northville, Michigan, has launched the only artificially intelligent, digitized online bidding platform to connect home buyers and sellers to an agent with pre-negotiated terms and conditions. Through RealtyOffer, all parties involved save money on the real estate transaction, making them more competitive in today's unprecedented market.

Research shows more than half of home buyers and sellers select a realtor through a random online search, and most do not negotiate the terms of their relationship because they don't know it's an option. As a result, RealtyOffer was created to empower and educate consumers entering the market and help streamline the historically stressful process of making one of the largest transactions in an individual's life.

Through this one-of-a-kind bidding automation platform, homebuyers and sellers in search of an agent provide background on their home search or the home they're selling. Top-rated, certified and vetted agents in the area then bid on their business by lowering their commission rate for the seller or offering part of their commission toward the buyer's closing costs. Within 24 hours, the consumer is automatically sent three bids from compatible agents. Consumers have the option to choose the best offer and connect with the agent. RealtyOffer is completely free for the consumer - there are no obligations, the consumer's contact information is not shared with agents and the service removes any awkward upfront negotiations.

"Most individuals who are active in the market to buy or sell a home don't realize that the average 6-8 percent agent commission rates on a real estate transaction are negotiable," said Thea Tuto, co-founder & CEO of RealtyOffer. "For example, a 1% reduction in commission on a $250,000 home means a $2,500 savings for a consumer, which could go toward a down payment or furnishing the home. It's a significant savings."

RealtyOffer only allows licensed agents with at least one year of experience and who have closed at least 12 transactions within the past 12 months to join the platform. Agents pay a monthly fee per city or county to have access to bid on business opportunities.

"The real estate market is one of the hardest industries to break into, with 10% of agents cornering the market while the remaining 90% struggle to sustain themselves," added Tuto. "RealtyOffer levels the playing field by allowing all qualified agents to bid on the same business. Rather than blindly spending thousands on print or digital advertising, agents can directly measure their return on investment through new client contracts."

Currently, RealtyOffer is available in Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw and Macomb counties, with plans to expand to 212 cities by the end of summer.

