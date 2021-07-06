RealtySouth, Alabama's Largest Real Estate Company, Chooses DepositLink for a Secure Electronic Payment Solution

"It's an honor to partner with one of the country's largest real estate firms," said Jay Rooney, DepositLink Founder, and CEO. "We worked closely with the team at RealtySouth to really understand what solution would meet the specific needs and adapted our software accordingly. We recognize that processes and policies vary for each firm. This is why building a flexible software platform that can adapt to these nuances is a priority for us."

DepositLink created a custom payment management system for RealtySouth. This feature gives flexibility to the accounting team to move incoming payments from a payment queue, in select batch amounts, to multiple bank accounts from the DepositLink platform. In addition, a batch history page allows RealtySouth to track and report on all payments deposited into their accounts.

"When you are dealing with earnest money, you need to be sure the processes are safe and secure and the proper controls are in place," said RealtySouth CFO Stephen Crigler. "DepositLink's team was able to adapt their technology to seamlessly fit into our back-end processes. We are thrilled to offer this technology to our agents as a safe alternative to paper checks. It is saving us a significant amount of time, increasing efficiency, and improving our buyers' experience in this highly competitive marketplace."

"We believe that our solution must work for all parties involved, the agents, the buyers, as well as the administrators who need to account for all the transactions on the back end," said Rooney. "We invest the necessary time and effort into adapting our technology to allow firms like RealtySouth to integrate DepositLink within its existing transaction process."

About DepositLink

DepositLink is a mobile responsive payments platform that is revolutionizing the way money moves in the residential real estate business. Paper checks have long created inefficiencies in the residential real estate business, and bank wires are risky, expensive, and hard to track. With DepositLink, real estate and title companies can collect earnest money deposits, send and request commission payments, issue refunds, and request rental deposits electronically. Payments made on DepositLink's platform guarantees good funds through the ACH network in less than one business day. www.depositlink.com

About RealtySouth

RealtySouth is a full-service brokerage firm of HomeServices of America Inc. and a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, RealtySouth serves the entire state and has been a member of the community since 1955. To better serve our community and provide a smooth and successful real estate transaction, our company offers a comprehensive package of real estate services. Our services include relocation through our Relocation Services Department, mortgages through Prosperity Home Mortgage, title search through CanopyTitle, insurance needs via InsuranceSouth, Title Closing Centers, warranty services, and of course connecting you with the real estate agent to introduce you to the home of your dreams. View homes for sale and contact us today to get started. www.realtysouth.com

