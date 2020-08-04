RealtyTrac Names Rick Sharga Executive Vice President of Marketing

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM Data Solutions, licensor of the nation's most comprehensive foreclosure data and parent company to RealtyTrac ( www.realtytrac.com ), a foreclosure listings and search portal, today announced that marketing and communications veteran Rick Sharga has rejoined the company as Executive Vice President of Marketing for RealtyTrac. In this role, Sharga will oversee RealtyTrac's marketing and public relations initiatives and implement new marketing strategies to increase brand awareness.

"As ATTOM continues its growth and expansion in the data licensing business, we also have been revitalizing RealtyTrac, one of the original and strongest online brands in the U.S. residential real estate market," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM Data Solutions. "Rick's extensive experience in the real estate and mortgage industry, along with his established industry relationships, make him an invaluable addition to the growing RealtyTrac team."

This exciting announcement comes on the heels of ATTOM's recent acquisition of Home Junction, further solidifying ATTOM's mission to increase real estate transparency, and showcasing its continued investment in data and people.

Sharga is intimately familiar with the RealtyTrac brand, where he helped lay the foundation for its internal and external communications program for 8 years in the early 2000s. He now returns at a pivotal moment, as RealtyTrac once again positions itself as the premier foreclosure listings and search portal. In this role, Sharga will be responsible for developing and executing a strategic marketing plan to optimize growth and drive business development.

"Adding Rick to the growing RealtyTrac team is a testament to the continued investment from ATTOM and its investors at Lovell Minnick Partners," said Ohan Antebian, General Manager of RealtyTrac. "The vote of confidence in the brand and ATTOM's strategic decision to re-invest in the site will solidify awareness of our organization and its near-term modernization."

Sharga most recently served as EVP for Carrington Mortgage Holdings, and CMO of the company's Vylla business unit. He served as the primary spokesperson for the Carrington family of companies and worked with the company's business development and industry relations teams to identify and secure business partners and opportunities. Prior to his work at Carrington, he was CMO at Auction.com, the nation's leading online real estate marketplace, where he was responsible for re-branding the corporate entity from Auction.com to Ten-X, creating new internal communications programs and coordinating the development of a brand architecture that supported both the corporate and business unit brands.

"I am excited to return to RealtyTrac and look forward to re-establishing the brand as the go-to source for consumers, investors and real estate professionals looking for foreclosure property information," Sharga said. "In a housing market with high demand, historically low inventory and escalating prices, RealtyTrac can be a valuable resource for buyers looking for hidden values in the housing market."

Sharga has appeared regularly over the past 15 years on CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg, as well as the CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News, CNN, ABC World News, and NPR. He is a founding member of the Five Star National Mortgage Servicing Association, a member of the Board of Directors of REOMAC, and was included in the Inman News Inman 100, an annual list of the most influential leaders in real estate in both 2013 and 2014.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides foreclosure data licenses that can power various enterprise industries including real estate, insurance, marketing, government, mortgage and more. ATTOM multi-sources from 3,000 counties property tax, deed, mortgage, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population.

About RealtyTrac (Powered by ATTOM's Property Data)

RealtyTrac.com is the premier foreclosure listing and search portal for investors and consumers looking to gain a competitive edge in the distressed market. Realtytrac.com grants access to insight that is typically only available to real estate professionals.

ATTOM Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

[email protected]

RealtyTrac Media Contact:

Ashita Nagori

949-556-3393 ext. 127

[email protected]

SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions

Related Links

http://www.attomdata.com

