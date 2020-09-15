RealX Partners With The Land Broker Co-op to Modernize Solar, Wind, and Mineral Property Rights Transactions

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealX, America's first and largest online property rights exchange, and The Land Broker Co-op (the "Co-op"), have agreed to provide a turnkey solution for transacting property rights for the Co-op's 16,000 land-focused real estate agents. Property rights include leasing land for solar, wind, oil & gas, timber, cellular towers, and more.

Luke Glass is CEO of RealX. RealX is an independent national exchange that brings buyers and sellers together in a technology-driven marketplace that facilitates property rights transactions.

"Our agent members are the best-of-the-best when it comes to providing land services to their clients. RealX provides our members with a transparent online exchange to help landowners generate income from their land by easily connecting them with the leading companies in energy (solar/wind/oil & gas), communications (cellular towers), building materials (timber), and many others," said David Light, CDO for the Co-op.

"RealX has organized and modernized a highly-fragmented multi-billion-dollar marketplace," said Dan Murphy, President of the Co-op. "They are providing a vehicle for agents and their landowner clients to proactively market their properties directly to the buyers within each vertical, giving themselves the best opportunity to unlock additional income. No longer are landowners stuck waiting for a deal to come to them without professional assistance. Co-op agents and their clients will be the best positioned to lease their land for renewable energy as the boom continues."

RealX is an independent national exchange that brings buyers and sellers together in a technology-driven marketplace that facilitates property rights transactions. "Our goal is to unlock the value of every property for both the landowner and the company leasing the property. Energy companies on the exchange can search, compare, and connect to landowners and their agents in just a few clicks - no more cold calls, postcards, or knocks on the door. We build trust, transparency and control into what was once a complicated and opaque process," said Luke Glass, CEO of RealX.

RealX has experienced an average month-over-month user growth rate of 51% this year, achieved throughout the pandemic. In addition, the Co-op's website, landbrokermls.com has been the land industry's fastest-growing land website since the Co-op was founded in 2018. Glass expects Co-op agents will register millions of acres across the U.S. in the RealX exchange, becoming the top agents in the country transacting property rights.

About The Land Broker Co-op (www.landbrokermls.com)

The Co-op was established in 2018 by a proactive group of brokers across the United States as an industry movement for all licensed real estate professionals to join together to combat steep increases in digital advertising prices, losses of privacy and control of data, and other factors which continue to burden all participants in the rural real estate industry. The Co-op is wholly-owned by real estate professionals and offers equal ownership and voting rights to all Members and group-buying power.

About RealX (www.realx.io)

RealX, America's first and largest property rights online exchange, is revolutionizing the way surface and subsurface property rights are bought, sold, and leased. By leveraging digitization, globalization, and virtualization across all marketplaces, RealX unlocks the value of property, empowering each party to maximize the return on their investment. Through organizing and modernizing a highly-fragmented marketplace, RealX connects buyers and sellers, providing real estate professionals the opportunity to generate online commissions by marketing landowner property rights to companies in energy (solar/wind/oil/gas), communications (cellular towers), building materials (timber), agriculture (farming) and many others. Discover more at realx.io.

David Light is CDO (Chief Development Officer) of The Land Broker Co-op, which operates landbrokermls.com, the land industry's fastest-growing land website since the Co-op was founded in 2018.

