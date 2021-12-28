Rear Spoiler Market to grow by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026| High Popularity of Luxury Vehicles to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the rear spoiler market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.11 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The demand for luxury vehicles is growing in many parts of the world due to factors such as improving socio-economic conditions of developing countries. Luxury vehicles find high penetration of advanced comfort and convenience functionalities, which increase their value proposition. One such component that mostly comes as standard is the integrated rear spoiler. Hence, the increasing demand for luxury cars is driving the growth of the rear spoiler market. Prominent automakers offering luxury vehicles in the global rear spoiler market are Audi, Daimler, BMW, and Jaguar Land Rover.

The rear spoiler market report is segmented by Type (ABS, fiberglass, carbon fiber, and sheet metal) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The rear spoiler market share growth by the ABS segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the rear spoiler market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The rear spoiler market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

·

Aisin Corp.



COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE



DAR Spoilers



Dawn Enterprises Inc



INOAC Corp.



Magna International Inc.



Polytec Holding AG



Seibon International Inc.



SMP Deutschland GmbH



SRG Global Inc.

Rear Spoiler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.33% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp., COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, DAR Spoilers, Dawn Enterprises Inc, INOAC Corp., Magna International Inc., Polytec Holding AG, Seibon International Inc., SMP Deutschland GmbH, and SRG Global Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

