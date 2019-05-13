Rear View Safety Hires New Product Development Engineer Focusing on Tech Implementation and Advancement

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rear View Safety and Safe Fleet are very excited to announce that Allan McGuire has joined the Rear View Safety team as a Product Development Engineer. Allan comes to Rear View Safety with extensive experience in management and technology on an international level, as well as a strong background in High Power Shortwave and AM&FM Radio Frequency engineering management.

Allan McGuire

Allan started working out of the Elkhart, Indiana Rear View Safety office, in the heart of the RV industry, in late April. In addition to working with our RV customers to develop applications to meet all needs, McGuire will provide engineering input to Rear View Safety's growing RV-focused team to expand the client base by improving current products and building new products with input from customers.

"I am looking forward to working with Rear View Safety's team and customers, utilizing our products to build industry solutions. This is an exciting opportunity for developing and implementing new ideas and to expand our engineering capabilities," said Allan.

Prior to joining Rear View Safety, Allan co-founded and acted as Senior Design Engineer and Director of IP for Vast Power Systems, Inc, a company focused on clean power and good stewardship. Allan has also worked as a Product Engineer at Lippert Components, Inc., and a Product Engineer III at Domestic/Atwood Mobile Products LLC. Allan received his B.S.E.E. in Electrical Engineering and B.A. in Mathematics from Cedarville University.

Rear View Safety joined the Safe Fleet Family in mid-2016. The Brooklyn based company specializes in working with OEM's across all industries to produce the highest quality and most effective camera safety solutions for their manufactured vehicles. The partnership with Safe Fleet has allowed Rear View Safety to expand further into new markets. The company prides itself in having the highest quality products and the best customer service in the industry.

Rear View Safety has long been a leader in vehicle safety solutions and road safety advocate. The commercial backup camera provider is also available on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram, and maintains a Road Safety Resource site .

