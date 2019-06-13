Rear View Safety Introduces the One System to View It All

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What if absolute protection wasn't just a dream? What if you could see, record, and be alerted to everything around your vehicle, all the time?

Rear View Safety, on the cutting edge of vehicle safety technology for over a decade, is proud to introduce the 1080P HD 360° Camera System with Built-In DVR.

RVS-77555 1080P HD 360° Camera System with Built-In DVR Rear View Safety

"We had enormous demand for a Bird's Eye View system with recording and a system with surround sensors," says Nick Wineberg, Fleet Director for Rear View Safety. "The makeshift solutions we had come up with for our previous iterations weren't cutting it, so we went back to the drawing board and now have those capabilities built in. The simple calibration and striking 1080p quality are great additions as well. The initial reviews are in, and they could not more enthusiastic."

The RVS-77555 features four full HD (1920 x 1080) ultra-wide fish-eye waterproof cameras, providing four unique views that seamlessly merge together to create a complete 3D image of the vehicle and its surroundings. This 360° view assists with parking, eliminates blind spots, and helps navigate narrow roads.

A completely HD system, the RVS-77555 is equipped with a HD 1080P HDMI video output allowing integration with the new Rear View Safety 7" or 10" Full HD monitor. The built-in mobile DVR records all connected cameras for later playback, making it great for insurance purposes in the event of an incident. The RVS-77555 can also be integrated into an advanced 12 proximity sensor system, alerting you both visually and aurally to hazards around your vehicle.

For more information visit https://www.rearviewsafety.com/ or call 800-764-1028.

