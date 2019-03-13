Rear View Safety March Product of the Month: RVS-091406 Wireless Backup Camera System with Cigarette Lighter Adapter

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rear View Safety's March product of the month is the RVS-091406 Wireless Backup Camera System with Cigarette Lighter Adapter. The system boasts a digital wireless connection which guarantees no interference for up to 70ft, ensuring the clearest picture at all times. The wireless connectivity makes this system perfect for trailers, and it only takes about an hour to install.

RVS-091406 Wireless Backup Camera System With Cigarette Lighter Adapter

A Rear View Safety cornerstone consumer wireless system, the RVS-091406 has won multiple awards from multiple publications, including being named 2019 Best Wireless Camera with Monitor by Car Audio Now.

The system features a camera with an IP68 waterproof rating and 9 infra-red illuminators for ultimate night vision. The 4.3" monitor connects straight to the cigarette lighter and comes with a suction cup mount for easy mounting.

Rear View Safety has long been a leader in vehicle safety solutions. The commercial backup camera provider is also available on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram, and maintains a Road Safety Resource site .

