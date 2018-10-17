Rear View Safety November Product of The Month - RVS-875-DL Dual Lens Full HD Dash Camera

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rear View Safety, an industry leader in the sales and distribution of backup camera systems, as well as a strong and dedicated road safety advocate, recently announced the RVS-875-DL Dual Lens Full HD Dash Camera as the November Product of the Month.

RVS-875-DL 2.4" Dual Lens Full HD Dash Camera With GPS

The RVS-875-DL features a dual lens (front and rear), can be charged with a cigarette lighter adaptor or USB cable, and features full HD recording on the front camera as well as HD recording on the rear camera. The dash camera has a large 2.4″ LCD display and built-in GPS, parking mode, and motion detection. The RVS-875-DL is heavily discounted for the month of November.

"This innovative dash cam is packed to the brim with features and benefits," said Content Strategist Manager Tyler Waugh. "It features both a front and rear camera, has excellent night vision, features full HD recording, built-in GPS, a large LCD display, and so much more."

To find out more information about RVS-875-DL, or to learn more about wide range of safety solutions that Rear View Safety has released to market recently, please visit the organization's official website at https://www.rearviewsafety.com/ today or call 800-764-1028.

Rear View Safety has long been a leader in vehicle safety solutions. The commercial backup camera provider is also available on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and maintains a Road Safety Resource site.

