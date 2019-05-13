Reba, Brooks & Dunn Announce December 2019 Show Dates For "Together In Vegas" At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As country music icons Reba McEntire, Kix Brooks, and Ronnie Dunn prepare to kick off the fourth year of their hit residency "Together in Vegas" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, eight more show dates in December have been added to wrap up 2019. The additional shows scheduled Dec. 4 through 14 will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 17 at noon PST. The shows are presented by AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment.

"REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas" is a culmination of the friendship and musical admiration the trio has shared since first touring together in 1993 and features more than 30 action-packed hits backed by a band of 10 players from both of their touring crews. Since opening in June 2015, the residency has played 82 shows to more than 300,000 fans and continues to receive rave reviews.

The eight new 2019 dates going on sale Friday, May 17 are:

Dec. 4, 6 – 8 , 10 – 11, 13 – 14

Previously announced summer dates on sale now are:

June 26, 28 – 29 – Limited Availability!

July 3, 5 – 6

Tickets start at $59.95 (includes nine percent entertainment tax) and may be purchased at ticketmaster.com, in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office or by calling 866-320-9763. Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-574-3851. Shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards and a GMA Dove Award. The Grand Ole Opry member has also received philanthropic and leadership honors and joined an elite group of creators as one of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipients for her lifetime artistic achievements alongside Cher, Philip Glass, Wayne Shorter and the creators of Hamilton – writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire. Reba's legacy is bolstered with thirteen summits atop the Billboard Country chart, 35 No. 1 singles and over 56 million albums sold worldwide. She released a new album, STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH, April 5 on Big Machine Records and co-produced the 12-track project with Buddy Cannon in Nashville. The Oklahoma native is an acclaimed actress with 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and has starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. In 2005, she partnered with Dillard's to launch her own lifestyle brand, and most recently launched the REBA by Justin™ western footwear collection at select retailers nationwide. She was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in the brand's celebrity colonel campaign. Visit www.reba.com for tour dates and more.

With 20 No. 1 hits stretching back to 1991, two GRAMMY awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history – regardless of genre – Brooks & Dunn's influence on today's country has never been in question. Hits like "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "My Maria" and "Believe" have propelled the duo to more than 30 million albums sold, with the New York Times heralding "together they helped drive the power-country era of the early-to-mid 1990s and continued to benefit from the sea change in the genre they helped initiate right through their most recent albums." Their original "Merle Haggard meets The Rolling Stones" vibe made them progressive stars in their own right. The duo's recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart's history. This year the duo will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the "Modern Era Artist" category. A Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit on Brooks & Dunn will also open Aug. 9. For more information, visit www.brooks-dunn.com.

