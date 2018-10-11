Rebag Expands Retail Presence with Two Stores in Los Angeles

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the ultimate destination for buying and selling luxury handbags doubles its retail presence today with the addition of two new locations in Los Angeles. The stores will service shoppers in the iconic Beverly Hills and Melrose neighborhoods.

"Over the past year, we've seen considerable online adoption from customers on the West Coast and specifically in the LA area," says Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of Rebag. "The time was right to expand our physical retail presence here, and while opening two stores at the same time is a bold move, the market has shown us that there is a strong appetite for Rebag. Each neighborhood with its unique clientele will allow us to reach even more customers with our transparent, instantaneous retail process through an elevated, in-store shopping experience."

The Rebag Beverly Hills location is the first to comprise two levels of Handbag Heaven, housed in the same building as Giuseppe Zanotti and other luxury retailers. The first floor features the signature Rebag bar where customers can have their bags instantly authenticated. On the second floor, shoppers can access even more luxury handbag greatness, with hundreds of styles prominently displayed on hand-crafted wooden fixtures. The store is just a block away from the LA landmark of Rodeo Drive.

The Rebag Melrose Place location occupies a sun-filled corner location of an ivy-covered building. The luxury brand is at home here in an area populated by high-end brands like Oscar de la Renta and Monique Lhuillier, and fellow digitally-native brands like Glossier and Away. A colossal cloud display by the wrought-iron windows blends in perfectly with the surrounding greenery and nature.

Featuring the popular Rebag Bar that is available in all retail locations and the quintessential Hermès Birkin Wall, both Rebag Beverly Hills and Melrose Place offer the same transparency, flexibility, and personalized services as in the brand's NYC boutiques. Customers can shop the entire online and in-store collections, sell a bag within 60 minutes, or exchange a previous purchase for at least 70% of the original price via Rebag Infinity.

The two new physical locations cap a year of exponential growth for the direct to consumer brand. Rebag opened the doors of its first two stores in New York City earlier this year, one in the iconic Soho neighborhood, and the other in the luxury mecca of Madison Avenue.

Beyond its physical expansion, Rebag further disrupts the luxury handbag space with Rebag Infinity. The industry-leading initiative that is ushering in an era of endless handbags, Rebag Infinity provides 70% store credit for every previously purchased bag exchanged for a new Rebag handbag within six months.

For those who can't make it in person to the LA locations, Rebag allows customers to sell their luxury handbags and shop through Rebag's mobile app and Rebag.com. Rebag offers an industry-leading process that offers payment for bags accepted within 1 - 2 business days for online and mobile transactions and in less than 60 minutes in stores.

"Rebag has always been about providing seamless access to luxury handbags and that means servicing our customers across the country," says Gorra. "The decision to open our next physical retail locations in Los Angeles was a natural next step in furthering this mission."

For more store information and to experience the new e-commerce platform, visit rebag.com.

Rebag Beverly Hills is located at 9546 Brighton Way, open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 8pm and Sunday from 10am to 7pm

Rebag Melrose Place is located at 8461 Melrose Place, open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 8pm and Sunday from 10am to 7pm

