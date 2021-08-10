RebatesMe.com Sees Spike in Online Traffic Due to Delta Variant

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise that cross-border shopping has dramatically increased this year due to limited travel to the US. But now, with the resurgence of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant, more and more consumers are turning to online shopping rather than frequenting brick-and-mortar retailers.

As of today, 82% of COVID-19 cases sampled in the United States are Delta, as opposed to 2% two months ago. And breakthrough cases are only on the rise proving that this new variant is more contagious and deadly than the original version of the virus.

Rick Parada, President of RebatesMe, explains, "The last 3 weeks we've seen a 40% increase in visitors to our site. Most of our users are not only concerned about their wallets but also this new variant."

With more people staying home and choosing to shop online, RebatesMe is pivoting to offer even greater discounts and larger cash back rates to its members. RebatesMe is one of the top cashback sites with the highest rates from more than 4,000 stores across the globe. With an ever-growing presence in the US market, they are also the #1 Chinese cross-border shopping destination.

Online shoppers looking for discounts and deals should keep an eye out for their 8th Anniversary Event. Between August 9th and 22nd, members will have more opportunities to save money and earn rewards than ever before.

Customers can expect daily bonuses, giveaways, and boosted cash back rates throughout the event. This year's 8th anniversary celebration will also reward loyal shoppers with extra cash back through increased referral bonuses, online games, and limited-time offerings.

Shoppers on the hunt for deals on beauty, apparel, electronics, and more will be able to find offers from some of the biggest online retailers in these categories. Some of the major brands featured are:

Nike

Adidas

Shopbop

Kiehl's

Elizabeth Arden

Rebecca Minkoff

Bloomingdale's

Peter Thomas Roth

Finish Line

All of the event specials and cash back opportunities are as follows:

8/9 – 8/22: Daily bonus for users who sign in each day

8/9 – 8/22: Increased referral bonus (invite 3 friends, you get $81 and they each get $18 )

and they each get ) 8/16 – 8/22: Gift box drawing (cash & gift card prizes with two rounds per day)

8/16-8/22: Gold coin game (find the hidden gold coins & get a bonus)

8/16-8/22: Buy more, get more (top 3 buyers who purchase the highest amount will get up to a $188 bonus)

About: RebatesMe.com

Since 2013, RebatesMe has been offering customers cashback, deals, and discounts when they shop online. With offices in the US and China, RebatesMe is a leading cashback site for US and Chinese consumers. RebatesMe partners with over 4,000 stores across the globe to connect people with great deals. For more information visit http://www.rebatesme.com

