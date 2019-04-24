REBBL Launches 3 New Lower Sugar Elixirs; Driving Change in the World Has Never Tasted Better

REBBL's mission to end human trafficking alongside their nonprofit partner, Not for Sale , remains at the core of the brand's lifework. However, REBBL is also passionate about supporting everyday wellness and optimal vitality. To that end, REBBL has reduced sugar across the line for 14 of 17 existing flavors, bringing the average sugar grams per bottle to under 10, while still remaining focused on creating the best-tasting, plant-based beverage option on the market. Although REBBL has always been a low sugar line in comparison to other functional beverage offerings, this bold move emphasizes the brand's commitment to consumers who expect their nourishing, and nutrient dense foods to come with ultra-low sugar options. Seven of REBBL's products now have four grams of sugars or less.

"We hear from consumers that they are turning to REBBL for convenient, decadent, and nourishing plant-based functionality. We also know that many of them are taking active steps to reduce their overall sugar consumption yet are unwilling to sacrifice on flavor. Well, challenge accepted. While staying true to our clean-label commitment, we pushed ourselves to the limit to find that perfect balance of functional organic ingredients and exquisite taste, ultra-low in sugar," says REBBL Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Palo Hawken. "We are exceptionally proud of the results – three new soulfully crafted flavors all with 4 grams of sugar or less. In parallel, we brought the average sugar grams in our elixir and protein lines down by 35 percent and now have 2 keto-friendly skus. Taken together this initiative is a massive step into the future of healthy beverages."

REBBL's new products include:

Mint Chip Protein ($4.99): REBBL's take on a classic favorite, Mint Chip Protein has been reimagined with fresh peppermint, rich dark cocoa, and three potent super herbs – maca, ashwagandha, and reishi. This plant-based powerhouse packs 16 grams of complete protein for energy without the sugar crash.

Hazelnut Chocolate Protein ($4.99, exclusively at Whole Foods): Just as nourishing as it is indulgent, Hazelnut Chocolate Protein is an irresistible combination of rich, creamy chocolate and toasted hazelnuts. REBBL enlivens this decadent duo of flavors with super herb power from ashwagandha, maca, and reishi. This elixir is packed with 16 grams of complete plant-based protein.

Yerba Mate Mint Latte Elixir ($3.99, exclusively at Whole Foods): REBBL's Yerba Mate Mint Latte provides a heightened sensory experience by combining energizing yerba mate with pure moringa leaf and Japanese matcha in a keto-friendly ready-to-drink beverage. Not only does it have a low sugar nutritional profile, but it also has the specific ratio of macronutrients, very high fats, moderate proteins, and low carbohydrates, which can support the body's shift into ketosis, known as a "fat burning state".

REBBL is committed to uncompromising product quality and integrity. This means using organic, ethically-sourced ingredients for the health and wellbeing of the farmers, the soil, and the water used in its cultivation. As with all REBBL super herb elixirs, the company will continue to donate 2.5 percent of net sales of every bottle sold to Not For Sale, to continue supporting their projects around the world in our collective mission of co-creating a future without human trafficking.

For more information on REBBL visit www.rebbl.co.

About REBBL

REBBL curates the best of the Plant Queendom into deliciously nourishing super herb elixirs to nourish and vitalize life's every day journey, empower growers and farmers, honor the planet, and co-create a future without human trafficking.

Celebrating traditional super herb wisdoms refined over millennia which are only now being openly shared, studied and embraced globally, every bottle of REBBL is certified organic, soy and dairy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and made without cane sugar, carrageenan, thickeners, gums, natural flavors or agave.

REBBL was born out of a conscious collaboration between global thought-leaders, who sought out to address the malfunctioning global food system through a regenerative business model that would respect, uplift, and delight the world. REBBL donates 2.5 percent of all net sales to its' founding non- profit, Not For Sale, to support regions of the world that are vulnerable to exploitation and human trafficking. Through impact sourcing, REBBL helps communities to thrive and helps prevent vulnerability to trafficking in the first place. REBBL recently became a Certified B Corporation, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

