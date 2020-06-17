REBBL Launches Two New Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics

REBBL's new effervescent Tonics are perfect for summertime. They offer a lower-sugar alternative to kombucha with only six grams of sugar. This is a big draw for consumers seeking healthier options because many of the leading kombucha brands have between 12 to 16 grams of sugar per bottle. Yet, like kombucha, REBBL Sparkling Prebiotic Tonics are made with ingredients that help nourish gut health.

All REBBL Tonics deliver prebiotics that help beneficial gut bacteria thrive. Prebiotics support the body in building and maintaining a healthy gut microbiome.

"We wanted to create a new type of beverage that caters to what consumers are looking for -- a carbonated beverage that is lower sugar, helps support digestive health, and of course, tastes amazing," said REBBL R&D Director Dave Prizzani. "Inspired by familiar flavors of our past, we crafted truly delicious beverages using real, organic ingredients for an elevated version of childhood favorites. The best part? Not only are they great to drink on their own, but our Tonics are also fantastic in summer cocktail recipes."

Tonic Flavors:

- Tropical Twist (New): Bursting with bright flavors, this Tonic blends real, organic pineapple, passion fruit, elderberry, guava and lemon to create a deeply satisfying drink.

- Lemon Lime (New): Subtly sweet and citrusy, with just the right amount of tang, this Tonic is crafted with real, organic lemon and lime juices and sweetened with coconut sugar for a delicious balance.

- Forest Berry: Crisp and complex, Forest Berry features organic elderberry, blueberry, bergamot, and craft-brewed Fair Trade Assam black tea.

- Ginger Gold: Leading with bold flavors of spicy ginger and earthy turmeric, Ginger Gold is balanced with notes of aromatic vanilla, lemon, and a hint of cayenne pepper.

REBBL Tonics come in 15oz glass bottles with a suggested retail price of $3.49. They are available at Whole Foods Markets and other natural grocery stores nationwide. Find them in the refrigerated sparkling beverage cooler. For more information, visit www.rebbl.co .

About REBBL

REBBL beverages are made with real organic ingredients. Every plant-based REBBL nourishes your body and helps support whole-body wellness. What's more, they ethically source their ingredients, supporting the communities that grow them.

