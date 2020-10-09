Rebeca Zavala's new book Leer Es Divertido, an educative read that guides children throughout their reading lessons for better understanding

Rebeca said this about his book: "Observe and have fun with each page that will lead you to discover a magical world of reading letters, syllables, words, and sentences. You will discover the fascinating thing about reading from the simplest word to the most complex word, which will allow you to introduce yourself to reading in Spanish through fun and colorful images that will make you transport and develop your imagination."

Published by Page Publishing, Rebeca Zavala's new book Leer Es Divertido will teach young minds how to properly grasp the principles of reading by going through the basic tenets of language and introducing engagement through pictures and imagination.

Consumers who wish to impart unforgettable lessons on reading to their children can purchase Leer Es Divertido in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

