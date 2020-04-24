STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca Fraley-Corrado, MPA is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Higher Education.

Currently working as, the Assistant Vice-President of Administration and Finance at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn; Rebecca is responsible for day-to-day business and accounting affairs; and coordination, planning, and reporting on the financial activities of the college. Additionally, she develops, implements, and manages financial aspects to the Enterprise Resource Planning.



Ms. Fraley-Corrado was previously a Consultant to the Office of Compliance & Diversity and Title IX Coordinator; she guided several key areas, such as organizational development, succession planning, human resources, and employee relations. In her position as the Vice President of Administration with the School Construction Authority, she helped to break down silos and facilitate communications by implementing special employee events, the first time in the organization's history. She also improved employee retention by establishing a new comprehensive training program and ensured that HR employees were cross-trained and SHRM certified, ultimately improving HR services. At The Fashion Institute of Technology, she created the initiative on campus to stop and bring awareness to Domestic Violence. At Kingsborough Community College she was awarded "The Woman of Achievement Award" for her dedicated service to the community. Her curiosity and fascination with what is important to people has shaped her determination to build high-performance teams that make a difference in people's lives. One of Rebecca's strengths lies in her ability to thrive well under high-pressure situations, both professionally and personally.

Rebecca has 37 years of expertise in her field. She was born and raised in New York, is affluent in strategic leadership, critical thinking, change management, emotional intelligence, and mentoring. She attended Baruch College Marxe School of Public and International Affairs and earned her MPA. She remains in New York City where she enjoys working among the diversity of people and has the continued opportunity to grow her skills. She has been awarded the Women of Achievement Award and the award for Indo-American Engineers and Architects.

Maintaining affiliations with numerous associations in her field Rebecca is with the American Society of Industrial Security, the Society of Human Resources and the Breast Cancer Association.

Beyond Rebecca's professional work, she is an avid lover of animal rights, lover of the outdoors, and a staunch support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

This dedication is in recognition to her teacher, her mentor Claude Herve-Boinard Fraley. She also attributes her success to Dr. Regina Peruggi and Dr. David Gomez for their encouragement and support over the years.

For more information please visit Rebeccafraley-Corrado.com

