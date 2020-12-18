Rebecca Shambaugh, Leadership Expert, Author, and Keynote Speaker, Joins The Board of Directors At The Women Business Collaborative(WBC)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WBC announced the appointment of Rebecca (Becky) Shambaugh to its Board of Directors, effective October 2020. She has been an active member of the Advisory Council, acts as the Co-Chair for the popular CEO Roundtable series and helps steer the Board's Corporate Development Committee.

Edie Fraser, the CEO of WBC, says: "The WBC is thrilled to have Becky as a member of our Board and Advisory Council as her deep expertise and decades of experience as a notable thought leader in the advancement of women leaders will help us drive progress for women in business everywhere."

Becky Shambaugh is an internationally recognized leadership expert, author, and keynote speaker on 21st Century Leadership. She is President of SHAMBAUGH Leadership, a consultancy firm that serves a global, F 500 client base, known for its results-focused solutions for creating inclusive work cultures that propel equity for all. Becky is the founder of Women in Leadership and Learning (WILL), one of the first executive leadership development programs in the country. She has been showcased on CNBC, TED Talks, NPR, and ABC and featured in the Harvard Business Review, the New York Times, Washington Post, Huffington Post, Time and Fortune magazines. She is author of the bestselling books, "It's Not A Glass Ceiling, It's A Sticky Floor" and "Make Room for Her: Why Companies Need an Integrated Leadership Model to Achieve Extraordinary Results," both published by McGraw-Hill.



Becky partners with clients such as: Capital One, Cisco, IBM, J&J, Leidos, Marriott, Mastercard, and Microsoft. She is a member of the National Press Club and Economic Club of Washington, D.C. and is an award recipient for Smart CEO Brava! and Women Who Mean Business.

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC), an alliance of 43+ women business organizations and many business and individual collaborating together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all business women. #WBCFasterTogether

