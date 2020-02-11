Rebekah Scheinfeld Named Civic Consulting Alliance CEO and President

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Civic Consulting Alliance today announced Rebekah Scheinfeld as its new Chief Executive Officer and President. Scheinfeld, a former Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner and a respected leader in regional policy, planning, and management initiatives, will succeed Brian Fabes, effective March 16, 2020.

An affiliate organization of the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, the Civic Consulting Alliance is the regional engine of public-private collaboration and a unique civic resource.

Rebekah Scheinfeld

"With wide-ranging experience in both the public and private sectors, more than two decades of experience tackling challenging urban development issues, and a proven devotion to making her hometown a better place to live, work, and do business, we are thrilled to welcome Rebekah to lead the Civic Consulting Alliance," said Kelly R. Welsh, President of the Civic Committee.

Civic Consulting Alliance helps to tackle the region's biggest problems and capture our most exciting opportunities. Working in concert with talent from the most respected companies and firms in the region and partnering with city, county and other government officials, and not-for-profit leaders, Civic Consulting Alliance, its partners, and clients drive impact that no single entity can accomplish alone. In fiscal year 2019, 50 partner firms provided more than $13 million in pro bono support to 66 cross-sector projects in three Platform areas: Education, Economic Vitality, and Criminal Justice & Public Safety.

"After a nationwide search led by Koya Leadership Partners resulted in a range of diverse and accomplished candidates, Rebekah emerged as uniquely qualified," said Deborah L. DeHaas, Chair of the Civic Consulting Alliance Board. "She brings the right balance of leadership, executive experience, effective collaboration, and consensus building that will be critical to continue growing Civic Consulting Alliance's role in helping public sector and not-for-profit leaders turn ambition into reality."

Scheinfeld most recently served more than five years as Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), where she managed 1,400 employees, and successfully implemented hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investment in the city's transportation systems, including projects such as the 606/Bloomingdale Trail, Chicago Riverwalk, and new pedestrian bridges linking the South Side to the lakefront. While at CDOT, she also launched major policies such as the Vision Zero traffic safety initiative. Prior to her tenure at CDOT, Scheinfeld was chief planning officer at the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and worked as an attorney at Mayer Brown and in affordable housing development.

Scheinfeld earned a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University School of Law, an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management, and a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies from Brown University.

"Civic Consulting Alliance has a long and successful history of harnessing private sector expertise through pro bono partnerships to bring about tangible, positive change for our city," Scheinfeld said. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to build on that history by collaborating with government leaders, community members and Chicago's business professionals to develop and implement solutions to our region's most pressing issues."

Scheinfeld said she was attracted to the position because she witnessed first-hand the transformative impact of the Civic Consulting Alliance. During her time at CDOT and the CTA, Scheinfeld engaged Civic Consulting Alliance to help implement transportation reforms, and she worked on Civic Consulting Alliance projects as a pro bono partner while at Mayer Brown.

"Rebekah is not just familiar with our mission of improving the quality of life for everyone in our region – she has devoted her career to living out the same ideals," said Frederick H. "Rick" Waddell, Retired Chair and CEO of Northern Trust and Chair of the Civic Committee. "Having had eight years as a leader in the public sector, she has a deep understanding of how our pro bono consulting support can be most valuable to Civic Consulting Alliance's clients."

Fabes, who led the organization for 15 years, is credited with growing the staff tenfold and leading many substantial efforts during his tenure.

"Brian's commitment to improving the lives of everyone in our region cannot be underestimated," Welsh said. "His many substantial initiatives included reinventing City Colleges of Chicago to prepare students for careers of the future, significant bond court reform at the Cook County Jail, the critical community development work of West Side United, as well as development of the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities and work with the Chicago Police Department to reduce Chicago gun violence and increase police legitimacy."

DeHaas, who co-chaired the search committee with Welsh, added: "This organization has never been stronger, and we are optimistic this transition will provide an opportunity for even greater impact in the future."

About Civic Consulting Alliance

Civic Consulting Alliance's mission is to make Chicago a great region for everyone to live in and work. By leveraging the support of the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago (collectively the major private employers in the region) with incomparable professional resources and committed leaders and funders, the Civic Consulting Alliance helps to address the region's most pressing problems and greatest opportunities.

At no cost to the taxpayer, Civic Consulting Alliance works with clients – the Mayor, County Board President, Police Superintendent, foundation presidents and other leaders – who commit to advancing significant reforms and are willing to collaborate on large-scale change. With these leaders, Civic Consulting Alliance supports projects that lead to results. Together, they accomplish more than any one firm or sector can on its own.

About the Civic Committee

Founded in 1983 by the Commercial Club of Chicago, the Civic Committee is comprised of the senior executives of the Chicago region's leading employers. Its mission is to make our region a better place for everyone to live, work, and do business. The Civic Committee establishes task forces and committees to undertake studies, develop recommendations, and work to address key policy issues confronting the Chicago region.

SOURCE Civic Consulting Alliance