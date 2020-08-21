Rebel Applied with Intelligent Equipment Wins FacilitiesNet 2020 Vision Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied was recognized for excellence in product design by FacilitiesNet in its second annual Vision Awards program. Based on cost savings, technological advancements, efficiency/productivity, and tenant satisfaction, Daikin's Rebel® Applied with Intelligent Equipment® was selected as a winner in the HVAC Products category. FacilitiesNet produces trade magazines that help facilities professionals manage and operate their buildings at peak efficiency. They created the Vision Awards program to honor innovation and excellence in products that contribute to the efficient and profitable operations and management of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States.

"We received more entries than last year when we launched the Vision Awards," said Dan Hounsell, editor-in-chief of Facility Maintenance Decisions magazine. "Our panel of experts had to make very difficult decisions to crown the winners. It shows how many terrific products are available to help facilities professionals in their day to day. More than 150 products entered this year's Vision Awards program. The entries were judged by an independent panel of six facilities executives.

"Deliver industry-leading design and efficiency, and maintain the flexibility and control building owners and facility managers have come to rely on — that was the focus of our development efforts," said Matt Dodds, product manager for Applied Air Handlers. "Rebel technologies have broken new ground since we introduced premium, high-IEER units to the rooftop market in 2012. We're changing the landscape again with this next generation."

Vision Award winners will be recognized on FacilitiesNet.com and in the December 2020 issue of Building Operating Management magazine, which is distributed to more than 200,000 facility executives.

Learn more about how the Rebel Applied with Intelligent Equipment combines high-performance design, maximum energy efficiency, low lifecycle cost and unlimited configurability with controls that help building owners and facility managers remotely monitor their HVAC equipment by visiting www.DaikinApplied.com.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied Americas, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures technologically advanced commercial HVAC systems for customers around the world. Customers turn to Daikin with confidence that they will experience outstanding performance, reliability and energy efficiency. Daikin Applied equipment, solutions and services are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service, and parts offices. For more information or the name of your local Daikin Applied representative, call 800-432-1342 or visit, www.DaikinApplied.com.

About Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. is a Forbes 1000 global company with 2019 revenues of over $24 billion and more than 70,000 employees worldwide, making it the largest HVAC manufacturer in the world. Daikin is engaged primarily in the development, manufacture, sales and aftermarket support of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, refrigerants and other chemicals, as well as oil hydraulic products. Daikin was named one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes magazine. For more information, visit www.daikin.com.

