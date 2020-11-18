Rebel Gail Communications Today Released Results from the Pandemic Social & Shopping Impact Study

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Gail Communications, a leading health, beauty and lifestyle communications agency released the results from their Pandemic Social & Shopping Impact Study. The nationwide survey by 360 Market Reach was conducted online within the U.S. among 500 consumers ages 18 and over between September 10 and September 23, 2020. A second wave of the survey was conducted between September 24 and October 7, 2020 again among 500 consumers ages 18 and over. The study reveals that social and online shopping trends aren't as clear cut and include a few surprises.

Despite the various social media platforms brands utilize to promote and sell their products, the Impact Study revealed that Facebook is decidedly the preferred social media shopping channel for consumers, far surpassing purchases being made through YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok. Interestingly, men made up a huge portion of shoppers making purchases on social platforms. Although there has been a large uptick in overall social media usage, more than half of those surveyed say they have never made a single purchase on social platform. Further, while Tik Tok has become the hot new platform, Gen Z and Millennials still spend more time on every other social media channel. In fact, every generation from Gen Z to Boomers uses Facebook and YouTube more than any of the other social media sites.

"As brands create their marketing plans for 2021 and the Pandemic continues, we knew it was important to gain insight into consumer social and shopping habits. These insights can help brands decide where to spend their marketing dollars and where to create programs depending on which generation they are trying to reach," said Jessica Goldberg, Joint-CEO of Rebel Gail Communications.

"When Rebel Gail Communications approached us with their goals of digging deeper into pandemic social and shopping habits of consumers, we knew the data would uncover essential findings for brands navigating their way through the pandemic," says Pat DePietto, Co-Founder of 360 Market Reach. "We were thrilled to support these findings, fueling marketing initiatives with insights to guide 2021 marketing plans."

About Rebel Gail

Founded in 2015 by PR veterans Jessica Goldberg and Nancy Caravetta, Rebel Gail Communications is a full-service marketing agency with a specialty in beauty, health and lifestyle brands. With proprietary tools, BrandfluenceXO, Rebel Rise and Rebel Rumble, Rebel Gail helps brands reach their target consumers through digital, media, influencers, events and brand planning. Rebel Gail was named one of the Most Powerful Beauty PR Firms of 2018 by the Observer and has won multiple awards for their client work. For more information visit rebelgail.com.

About 360 Market Reach

Founded in 2009, 360 Market Reach delivers strategic market research solutions that help our clients make more informed business decisions and fuel brand growth. By uncovering what consumers really think, feel and believe, and translating that data into actionable insights, we help clients deliver more relevant products and services that provide the best possible customer experience. When customers are happy, businesses thrive, and everyone wins. And, that makes the world a little better, every day. To learn more, visit 360MarketReach.com .

