Rebellis Group Adds New Executives

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rebellis Group, LLC, announces that April Fleming and Charro Knight-Lilly, both former Gorman Health Group executives, have joined Rebellis Group.

"Deb and I are extremely excited to announce the addition of April and Charro as owners and principal consultants at Rebellis Group. Deb and I have worked with April and Charro for many years, and know that their combined experience will have a meaningful impact on our firm" says Betsy Seals, co-founder of Rebellis Group.

Before founding Rebellis Group, Betsy Seals served as the Chief Consulting Officer, Deb Devereaux as the SVP of Pharmacy Operations, Charro Knight-Lilly as the Chief Sales Officer, and April Fleming as the SVP of Product Development at Gorman Health Group, prior to its acquisition in August of 2017.

Combined, the Rebellis Group ownership team bring decades of operational, product development, compliance, and leadership experience, having served hundreds of clients, including some of the nation's largest and most well-known managed care companies.

Designed for today's healthcare organization, Rebellis Group offers a full spectrum of services to assist in streamlining and optimizing systems and processes, connecting the dots between strategic and operational functions to maximize revenues, increasing agility, and developing fundamental insights for effective management with projects spanning all aspects of the organization, including executive strategy support, vendor evaluation, auditing, and software implementation management.

Rebellis Group is serving clients nationwide with satellite offices in Northern California, Colorado, Missouri, Florida, Arizona, and Georgia. Please visit www.rebellisgroup.com to learn more.

About Charro Knight-Lilly, Principal, Rebellis Group

Charro is an experienced healthcare executive with over 25 years in managed care programs. Charro is particularly skilled in business strategy and planning, new plan implementation and expansion, Medicare compliance, sales and Marketing, and operations. Charro's deep understanding of health plan operations combined with her extensive regulatory background allows her to support clients in achieving operational and compliance excellence.

About April Flaming, Principal, Rebellis Group

April is an accomplished executive with almost twenty years' experience in the Medicare Advantage and Part D managed care industry. Additionally, April has an extensive software development background, having managed the development of multiple SaaS products, including software design, programming, testing, implementation, and client support. She brings to Rebellis Group an affinity for translating complex regulatory guidance and business needs into technical requirements and operational practices.

