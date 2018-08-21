ReboConnect Nationwide Property Data Platform Powers RETech Innovation KnockWise

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KnockWise is a revolutionary door to door knocking app. Realtors® can map their real estate farms to get on-demand accurate homeowner and market data through ReboConnect. This allows the agent to manage follow-up visits and mail marketing campaigns on their custom door to door CRM for better conversions and has the ability to track key metrics and performance. http://knockwise.com/

KnockWise - The Perfect Real Estate Door Knocking App

"Our recent partnership with ReboConnect, powered by Benutech Inc., allows KnockWise to be head and shoulders above its competitors, with access to the most robust data set in the Real Estate industry. The future just got brighter for our sales team," states, Pierre Pirnejad, Founder-CEO, KnockWise

"All industries have become data driven - having access to cleaner & smarter data, within a well-integrated partner community is essential to developing a more successful platform. Benutech helps KnockWise strengthen & grow relationships with partners & end users alike. This synergy drives the cost of data down to zero, while all parties mutually benefit with growth," states, Mike Bhrad, Co-Founder-CPO, KnockWise.

"We're excited to add another valued RETech Provider to the REBOConnect family. KnockWise represents the type of innovative and creative company we designed this program for. ReboConnect's core function, and its open source design, was created to offer Innovators access to Nationwide Property data at little or no cost to create tools & services that benefit the Agents & Brokers of our Industry. We are enthusiastic about changing the way the Real Estate Technology industry will be consuming data in the future," states Eric Bryant, Director of Data Acquisition of Benutech, Inc.

About Benutech, Benutech, Inc. was founded in 2010 with the commitment and dedication to revolutionizing the Real Estate industry through the most advanced and intuitive technological platforms in the industry. Benutech, Inc. offers a sharp and unparalleled approach to providing the industry with both innovative technology and elegant data solutions. We take on the viewpoint of our clients and their needs, and we build the tools needed to grow the most streamlined, efficient, and productive business model available.

