Reboot Emergency Economic Stimulus Package

"There was a tremendous response to the first Emergency Economic Stimulus Program offered by Millennium in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns," states Robert H. Gregg II, DDS, President of Millennium Dental Technologies. "In light of recent spikes, the new Reboot Emergency Economic Stimulus Program continues to help practices recover lost production and put a 2021 practice growth strategy in place."

"As we resurrect patient care, we can also create a safer environment for dentists," adds Dawn M. Gregg, DDS, Vice President of Operations for Millennium. "Scientific research indicates that use of the PerioLase® MVP-7™ reduces dental aerosols thereby reducing risks of both bacterial and viral transmissions."

The Reboot EESP is enabling more clinicians to immediately offer a No Cut, No Sew, No Fear™ regenerative treatment to patients suffering from periodontal disease. This is an unprecedented opportunity for clinicians to recuperate losses from the COVID-19 shutdown, without out-of-pocket expenses for one full year. Contact Millennium Dental Technologies at (888)526-2749 to take advantage of this offer now.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM DENTAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., is the developer of the LANAP protocol for the treatment of gum disease, the LAPIP protocol for ailing dental implants, and the manufacturer of the PerioLase MVP-7 dental laser. By providing a simple and comfortable experience with unique bone-building clinical results, MDT's FDA-cleared LANAP protocol removes the fear from gum disease treatment, offering a vastly less painful and less invasive regenerative treatment alternative to conventional surgery. The company's founding clinician, Robert H. Gregg II, continues to operate the company with the vision: To create better clinical outcomes in periodontal disease patients—remaining true to the guiding principle—"It's all about the patient."

