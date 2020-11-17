Rebound Makes PhocusWire's Hot 25 2021 Startup List

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first cash retention platform for the travel industry, Rebound Travel Technologies , was selected as one of the PhocusWire Hot 25 Startups being showcased for the list's third annual release. You can view the full list here.

According to PhocusWire, The Hot 25 Startup list recognizes companies that have the ability to innovate, grow customers and expand geographically, as well as the quality of their leadership team. This year specifically, PhocusWire also selected companies that have successfully navigated through the pandemic and are well-positioned to make a mark in their respective sectors in 2021.

"We are very excited and honored about the recognition of Rebound by PhocusWire, the most respected travel research authority in the world," said Tobias Wessels, Founder & CEO of Rebound, "Retaining cash from refund claims, denied boarding compensation or lost luggage during these challenging times is of highest importance for our airline partners. Our cooperative approach to work in full transparency with the actual travelers is what appeals to the industry."

Founded earlier this year amid the pandemic, Rebound spearheaded the development of the "Cash Retention Category" as a FinTech offering for the travel industry. The company's mission to improve its partners' performance by offering non-cash offers has already advanced the travel industry and sees great prospects for other industries in the future. The team at Rebound looks forward to continuing to help both airlines and customers during this time of uncertainty around travel and well into the future.

About Rebound Travel Technologies Inc.

Founded earlier this year by travel-tech veteran Tobias Wessels in Silicon Valley, Rebound is a FinTech company that helps airlines to retain cash and increase customer loyalty with the world's first cash retention platform for the travel industry.

Rebound allows airlines to keep cash by offering customers non-cash alternatives like travel vouchers, status miles or free flight segments. Rebound's algorithms ensure that travel companies retain their targeted cash-retention rate while keeping opportunity cost as low as possible. Airlines retain cash and ensure that travelers return to them for future travel.

The team at Rebound consists of former airline executives from United Airlines (UAL), Star Alliance, Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, IndiGo, LATAM, TuiFly and Scoot. The company has been recognized with several awards, including Airline Information's Contest for Best Product and Best Pitch and winning the Lion's Den at the Airline & Travel Payments Summit (ATPS).

