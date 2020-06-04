Rebranded Real Estate Marketplace Point2 Reaches New Traffic Milestone

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate marketplace Point2 reached a new traffic milestone in May, recording 13 million visits. Formerly known as Point2 Homes and covering the homes for sale niche, the platform has extended its business by developing its rental and commercial real estate verticals.

As a result of these changes, the organization has also revised its visual identity. The logo has been redesigned to reflect Point2's commitment to serving not only homebuyers, but also renters looking for homes and apartments for rent, tenants looking for office or retail space, and investors and brokers searching for commercial properties.

Accordingly, the Point2 website also underwent both layout and functionality upgrades to enhance user experience and customer benefits. Additional improvements and new features are scheduled to be released in the coming months.

In May, traffic on the website continued the accelerated growth it has experienced in recent years, reaching an all-time high of 13 million visits — up 52% year-over-year. Visits to the site increased substantially across the board, but the U.S. market stands out with a 72% year-over-year boost.

Point2 is a member of the Yardi ILS Network, a new initiative launched by parent company Yardi Systems , aimed at leveraging its real estate marketplace portfolio. Also encompassing RENTCafé , CommercialCafé , PropertyShark and StorageCafé , the group covers the full spectrum of real estate, and offers visitors everything from homes for sale and rentals to housing data, office space and storage facilities. The Yardi ILS Network also achieved a new traffic milestone in May, garnering a total of 18.8 million visits to its websites.

About Point2: Point2 is a real estate search portal and leading provider of real estate marketing solutions. A member of the Yardi ILS Network, it incorporates homes for sale and for rent, as well as commercial properties in the U.S., Canada and a variety of international locations.

Contact:

Cristina Oprean | Communications Specialist

[email protected] | Point2 | 1-718-408-4925

SOURCE Point2

Related Links

http://www.point2homes.com

