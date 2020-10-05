Rebranding and Innovation Power GWM's Intelligent Transformation as Auto China 2020 Closes

BEIJING, Oct. 6, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- GWM (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned automobile manufacturer, delivered a thrilling new look at its revitalized brand and product strategy at Auto China 2020, showcasing a fresh focus on intelligent products and user-oriented experiences. As one of the exhibition's highlights, GWM's inventive booth featured the major proprietary technology platforms driving its intelligentization strategy. It also conducted a livestream, attracting millions of viewers globally.

GWM's brand and product innovation was on full display. Not only did it engage Chinese actors to perform its new brand culture and user-focused scenarios to reach young consumers, but it also showcased a new product lineup that paves the path towards the future "intelligent" world. The breakthrough third-generation HAVAL H6, with its FOTA upgrade, unleashes a new era of intelligent connectivity, as its smart capabilities enable it to learn from and accommodate the driver's everyday life. Both the HAVAL H6 and HAVAL Dagou achieve L2 autonomous driving, while its POER pickups achieve L4, supporting it fully in fixed scenarios.

These car models represent new heights in GWM's intelligent car design and production following its repositioning as a global mobility technology company. GWM's vehicles featured at Auto China are developed, designed, and produced by the following global, intelligent modular platforms:

The "L.E.M.O.N" Platform : Focusing on flexibility, high performance, advanced security, and light weight, it supports the development of wide-ranging models, including A0 to D platform vehicles, SUVs, MPVs, and more.

: Focusing on flexibility, high performance, advanced security, and light weight, it supports the development of wide-ranging models, including A0 to D platform vehicles, SUVs, MPVs, and more. The "COFIS" Platform: Exploring future travel through intelligent cockpits, driving, electronics, and electronic architecture, it is the digital engine driving GWM's transformation.

"Powered by advanced digital and new energy capabilities, our products have the strength to compete in the global marketplace," said Tony Sun, GWM Deputy General Manager of Overseas Marketing. "We hope to take this opportunity to showcase our innovative transformation to the global market and users, whom will see changes in our globalized model POER Pickup."

With its leading R&D capabilities, GWM presides over 10 R&D centers in seven countries, with its Baoding headquarters as the core. It boasts a global R&D team of over 17,000 across its locations in Baoding (China), Shanghai (China), Yokohama (Japan), Detroit (US), Los Angeles (US), Frankfurt (Germany), Munich (Germany), Bangalore (India), Kottingbrunn (Austria), and Gyeonggi (South Korea).

