Rebuild Malibu Together at REBU LIVE March 23rd Industry experts to Provide Information on Building Sustainable Homes Event benefits the Malibu Foundation

Event Details:

When: Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 11 AM to 3 PM

Where: The Trancas Country Market, 30745 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, CA 90265. Admission: Free Admission. Free Parking. General Public Welcome.

RAIN OR SHINE

Visit the event site for more information - https://www.re-bu.com/rebu-live

DON'T MISS THIS LINE UP FOR THE STAGE WITH OUR EXPERT SPEAKING PANEL STARTING AT 11:30 AM – WE WILL HIT ON HOT BUTTON TOPICS IN AN OPEN FORUM FOLLOWED BY Q & A WITH THE AUDIENCE.

REBU LIVE Speakers Panel

Stage Call Schedule

11:30 AM Architects | Landscapers

Teresa Gil-Gomez - Garden Culture

- Garden Culture Paul Major - Major Landscaping

- Major Landscaping Ed Niles - Architect

- Architect Luca Iacovoni - Architect

- Architect Brando McDonnell - Gigaplex Designs

- Gigaplex Designs Chris Deleau - Expeditor with Schmitz & Associates

12:15 PM Builders

Nick Schaar - CA Builders

- CA Builders Nate Garnero - Garnero, Inc.

- Garnero, Inc. Nathan Jones - Jones builders' group

- Jones builders' group Michael McDonnell-Owl Partners

Michael Richards - VP Construction, HomeBound

1:00 PM Environment & Sustainability

Evelin Weber - Exec. Dir. Malibu Foundation, Founder Narra.life

- Exec. Dir. Malibu Foundation, Founder Narra.life Jim Mosely - Sun Fire Defense

- Sun Fire Defense Skylar Peak - Malibu City Council

- Malibu City Council Shalane Respondek - Code Green Development

1:45 PM Alternative Housing

Matthew Hofmann - Living Vehicle

- Living Vehicle Steve Glenn - Plant Prefab

- Plant Prefab Jennifer Siegal - OMD

- OMD Amanda Petretti - STUGA

REBU LIVE is- presented by Burdge Architects, Sun Fire Defense, Homebound and Euro West in association with Bay Screens and Shades, with numerous vendors sharing NEW BUILDING TECHNIQUES, new design ideas and a platform with FREE information about the rebuilding process and sustainable design. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the experts, learn more about their companies' services and enjoy one on one conversations with vendors.

Vendor | Sponsors booths:

Meet the Vendors & Sponsors!

Sunfire Defense Company, Euro West, Homebound, Connect Homes, Plant Pre-Fab, Living Vehicle, Burdge and Associates, Wells Fargo, Tropical Architecture, Northern Wide Plank, Bay Screens & Shades, Stuga- Studio Petretti, Malibu Beach House , Snyder Diamond , HRL Laboratories, Tony Smoller's Tiny Home , Lend to America, Design Hardware, Jones Builder Group, Saffron Case Homes- Interior Design, Simi Valley RV's, Still Water Dwellings, Vintage Grocers, Trancas Country Market, Malibu Design Center, Kristy's Village Café, Hiptique, & Sweet Bu Candy.

Thank you: Malibu Association of Realtors, The Surfrider Hotel Malibu, Malibu Chamber of Commerce, The Malibu Times , Malibu Magazine and the Malibu Surfside News.

Re-Bu is a one stop shop where people can learn about alternative construction methods and get the contact information for building and design professionals. This event benefits the Malibu Foundation.www.re-bu.com

SOURCE Burdge and Associates Architects

http://www.re-bu.com

