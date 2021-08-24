Rebuilding a Workforce With Flexibility After Lockdown With AIO Contracting

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After over a year of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, companies may be looking to rebuild their teams or top up their existing workforces once current lockdowns ease. Labour hire experts AIO Contracting can assist.

Throughout 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Australia's unemployment rate to rise as high as 7.5 percent. Since then, the unemployment rate has been slowly but surely decreasing, however, Australia still has a way to go to get its labour force back to the best it can be.

Labour Hire Agency

Even into 2021, many labour, engineering and construction companies have continued to see their workforce dwindling throughout snap lockdowns and restrictions due to significantly reduced workloads. When snap lockdowns begin to ease around the country, many companies will likely be in search of a quick, efficient and streamlined recruitment and hiring process to get back on their feet sooner.

As a fast-growing labour hire company , Melbourne-based AIO specialises in providing businesses with an all-in-one solution for recruiting qualified, experienced workers and matching them with suitable trade roles. The team is made up of a range of experienced recruitment specialists who have access to hundreds of skilled candidates across Melbourne.

When rebuilding their workforce, companies want to ensure their staff members are as competent and as suited to the job as possible. AIO's diverse team is skilled in matching workers with the perfect opportunities. These sound matches are ensured by extensive screenings of candidates to guarantee optimal work ethic, experience, reliability and adherence to safe work practices.

AIO is amongst the most comprehensive labour agencies Melbourne-wide, sourcing trades and workers in fields such as fitters, boilermakers, welders, electricians, plumbers, machine operators, trades assistants, scaffolders, forklift drivers and more.

Since its inception, AIO has quickly become the labour hire agency Melbourne trusts the most. AIO's quick turnaround times mean that companies will be matched with suitable, experienced workers as soon as possible. The family-owned business puts its customers first, offering premium customer service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For the most reliable labour hire company in Melbourne, call on AIO Contracting today.

