Rebuilding Rochester: LeFrois Builders and Developers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a resident of Rochester, chances are you've driven by, been in, or been impacted by a recent LeFrois project. The commercial renovators, who have been based in Rochester since their start in 1963, have been rebuilding the city. Their impressive portfolio includes everything from the new Social Security Office and DMV in downtown Rochester, to the new IDEX optical center, to the grand opening of the Imaginarium in I-Square in Irondequoit.

"Rochester is where we started. It's where my family has lived for decades, and we've been really fortunate to have the opportunity to build life into this city," said current Vice President John LeFrois. "We've touched just about every part of town and are building 12 months out of the year to keep up with demand."

This past year, LeFrois has worked on the Social Security Office, DMV, Census Bureau, RG&E Stations, the recently started Carnegie and Gold Street Lofts, Tower 280 at Midtown, and the A, B, and C Village Gate Buildings, and that's just within the City limits.

Throughout 2018, LeFrois Builders and Developers have brought hundreds of jobs to the Rochester area.

"What has been really exciting for us is to see the impact our development has brought Rochester residents," said CEO Rich LeFrois. "We've built businesses the space they need to expand and hire more employees. We've worked on projects that will benefit people in Rochester for years and years to come. The economic impact is really important for us."

LeFrois doesn't consider a project complete until both parties involved have given it their stamp of approval. Rich LeFrois (CEO) and his son John LeFrois truly care about the service they provide and do everything they can to forge a successful partnership with their clients. Many of their projects come from past clients who appreciate the professional, honest, and harmonious relationship they experienced while working with LeFrois.

About LeFrois Builders and Developers

LeFrois Builders and Developers serviced Central Florida & Upstate New York with construction jobs for over 65 years and have developed over 30 million square feet in Upstate NY. They've remained a family-owned business since their foundation, growing to employ over 80 staff members. LeFrois has earned a reputation for being professional, honest, and easy to work with, and have been recognized for excellence by a number of outstanding awards.

