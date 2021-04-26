REC Group continues to lead the clean energy revolution with its next generation of REC Alpha solar panels

With one of the world's most advanced cell technologies, half-cut heterojunction cells in a gapless layout, the REC Alpha Pure Black delivers up to 405 Wp . At 219 watts per square meter, the panel offers one of the highest power densities on the market, helping homeowners and businesses benefit from optimum use of space and even higher savings on energy bills. The REC Alpha Pure Black is based on REC's Twin Design and the patented split cell and junction box technology that has already proven so popular in REC solar panels, including the original Alpha Series.

The new REC Alpha Pure Black Series is eligible for the premium REC ProTrust warranty package, which offers up to 25 years coverage on product, performance and labor[1], with guaranteed power of at least 92% in year 25 of operation.

The REC Alpha Pure Black Series marks an important advancement on sustainability. REC has eliminated lead from all panel components. This means the panel meets the European RoHS regulation[2], which is mandatory for all kinds of electrical products, but not for photovoltaic panels. This innovation is a testament to REC's continued commitment to clean solar energy while saving on natural resources, reducing waste and eliminating hazardous components.

A solar panel typically contains a small amount of lead in relation to its total weight. On a large scale, the impact is significant, particularly when solar panels are recycled at the end of their service life. Last year alone, around 400 million solar panels were produced worldwide, adding around 10,000 tons of lead to the ecosystem.

The gapless layout efficiently uses every millimeter of the panel surface by avoiding typical gaps between cells. Because aesthetics play a role in rooftop solar applications, this gapless layout combined with a black backsheet gives the REC Alpha Pure Black Series a seamless appearance, which alongside its lead-free construction and high power, makes it a compelling solar panel choice for both residential and commercial rooftops.

For global inquiries please contact:

Agnieszka Schulze

Head of Global PR, REC Group

Tel.: +49 89 4 42 38 59 39

E-mail: [email protected]

REC Solar EMEA GmbH

Leopoldstraße 175

80804 Munich, Germany

Managing Director: Cemil Seber

Court of Registration: Munich HRB 180306

VAT ID-No: DE266243545

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC's strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

[1] Subject to conditions

[2] Regulation of Hazardous Substances EU 2015/863.

SOURCE REC Group

