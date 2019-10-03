REC Group Shines Bright at Solar Power International

REC Group celebrated its first US orders of the game changing panels with a signing ceremony at the event. Participating Alpha customers included Inter-Island Solar Supply, Sonepar, the Honnold Foundation, Amicus Solar, Solar Electric Supply, Western Nevada, Harvest Power and ProVision. The REC Alpha Series is available in North America through direct purchase and through REC's distributors.

"SPI serves as an important barometer and it is clear that REC is setting the pace of innovation," said REC Group Americas president, Cary Hayes. "Working with our customers to empower communities is core to our mission. It is great to hear from our customers here that we are succeeding together. We work hard to be the trusted provider of choice and look forward to furthering our strong, personal relationships in the future."

REC hosted the launch event at its innovative booth featuring a soaring LED wall and integrated LED floor, which was awarded 2019 Booth Design Winner by Solar Power International.

"We enjoyed celebrating the launch of the REC Alpha Series with our customers, and we're looking forward to carrying this momentum into 2020," said Hayes.

About REC Group:

Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually.

