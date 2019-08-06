Rec Lite Is Reshaping the Personal Watercraft Industry

CLEVELAND, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the price of a personal watercraft (PWC) has historically hovered around $10,000, in recent years companies have begun offering less expensive, basic units to appeal to millennials and budget-conscious consumers. The Sea Doo SPARK, which debuted in 2014, and, more recently, the WaveRunner EX have started a new movement in PWC ownership called Rec Lite. Rec Lite models are lighter weight vessels with less power and a lower price point. They are also favored for their ability to do tricks. Inspired by this trend, the Sea Doo SPARK TRIXX was released in August 2016. The SPARK TRIXX has an Extended Range Variable Trim System, which allows the rider to adjust the jet nozzle to perform more tricks and stunts.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/recreational-boating-in-the-us-by-product-and-region-11th-edition-3610.htm

Demand for personal watercraft is forecast to grow 3.1% per year through 2022, reaching $700 million. In volume terms, demand for personal watercraft is expected to advance 4.9% annually, reaching 80,000 units in 2022. Growth will be supported by the expansion of the Rec Lite movement. Although these units have lower horsepower, they are more affordable and lighter than more advanced models, which allows the PWC to be easily towed and stored. The price point of all PWC is often times a selling point for the vessels. Consumers looking to be on the water with minimal maintenance and related costs seek out these units.

Additionally, a variety of other factors will support value gains for PWC, including:

vessels with more powerful engines, some up to 300-horsepower (hp)

added features, like the LinQ accessory system from Sea-Doo

more units with better handling, like Sea-Doo's iBR (intelligent brake and reverse) and Yamaha's RiDE (Reverse with Intuitive Deceleration Electronics)

