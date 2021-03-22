Recall Committee Slams SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recall committee spokesman Richie Greenberg today issued a scathing response to embattled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, for his recent outrageous public comments and inciting abuse on social media.

"When you bash and demean our 29-member Recall proponent coalition, you attack our beloved San Francisco as a whole. You're inciting contempt for the young, the elderly, gay, straight, White, Latinx, African-American, Asian, Jewish, immigrant and local-born, single and married, new parents and grandparents, victims of crime, those with disabilities, women and men alike. Because that's who we twenty-nine coalition members are, the signers of the Notice of Intent to begin a recall. The City's voters are empowered now, we will not take your continued trashing us nor San Francisco lightly, especially now knowing how deeply political corruption has infiltrated your office. You appointed the chairman of the Democrat Party in San Francisco as your chief of staff, which clearly explains your highly-politicized and incendiary rhetoric. We call on you, Mr. Boudin for you and your minions to immediate cease the attacks and disparagement, to quit ignoring valid, legitimate inquiries from the media about your lack of virtually any effective criminal prosecutions turning San Francisco into a criminal's paradise, and to terminate the employ of the Democrat Party chair as your chief of staff, without further delay."

The Committee Supporting the Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin leads the recall effort, with website at https://RecallChesaBoudin.org .

