Recall of Rogue SF District Attorney Reaches Milestone

"We have not yet reached the half-way point in the calendar, so we have plenty of time remaining to the August 11th deadline," explains Greenberg. "We see [District Attorney] Chesa Boudin has suddenly scheduled community outreach events in reaction to our success, in attempts to counter the negative publicity building against him. He's concerned, even scared for his job, as he should be."

Chesa Boudin is one of several "rogue" DA's across the country who, once elected to office, upend criminal justice systems with refusal to prosecute, leading to marked spikes in brazen robberies, store looting, shootings, car-jackings and home invasions.

"Citizens of San Francisco are truly disgusted by Chesa Boudin's unwillingness to hold criminals accountable, so we are holding him accountable instead. He is taking $400,000 a year from taxpayers in salary and benefits. People are crying 'fraud'."

