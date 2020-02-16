Recall Search Tool Flags Millions of Open Safety Recalls, Including Takata Airbags

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 257 million vehicles have now been processed through a search tool aimed at creating greater consumer awareness of auto recalls. The Vehicle Recall Search Service (VRSS) has identified over 8 million vehicles on the road with an open recall, of which 1.7 million of them had an open Takata airbag recall. We now know nearly 39% of those, or 656,000 vehicles with an open Takata airbag recall, have been repaired.

The VRSS is closing in on its two-year anniversary after launching in March 2018. The program was developed jointly by CARFAX and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a newly combined trade association representing innovative manufacturers and value chain partners who together produce nearly 99% of all light-duty vehicles sold in the United States. With this tool, approved commercial and government entities, like state departments of motor vehicles (DMVs), auto insurers and finance companies, are able to search for open recalls for thousands of autos at once, free of charge.

Currently, there are eight state DMVs registered to use the tool to provide supplemental recall notifications to consumers. New York was the first DMV to fully implement checks for open recalls during the vehicle inspection process using VRSS, and Ohio during the registration process.

Ohio launched their registration program earlier this year. In the first month, 121,000 vehicles with an open recall were identified, including 23,000 with an open Takata airbag recall. Vehicle safety recall information is printed on registration renewal notices, which are sent through the mail.

"The safety of Ohioans is top priority," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "By putting recall information on vehicle registration notices, we want to proactively alert motorists to potential vehicle safety issues to help prevent crashes, injuries, and deaths."

"Ohio joins a growing list of states advancing our shared goal of raising awareness about open safety recalls so that affected vehicles can be repaired as quickly as possible," said John Bozzella, president and chief executive officer at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. "We welcome their efforts. Informing consumers of open vehicle safety recalls is critical, and we applaud Ohio for joining in this collective effort. Auto Innovators encourages all state motor vehicle administrators to provide owners with important safety recall information whenever possible – and that includes during the vehicle registration process."

This search tool supplements efforts by automakers to improve safety by informing the public about open recalls. Once vehicle owners know about a recall, they can address the issue at no cost to them. To learn more about the recall search tool and apply for access, visit www.freeautorecallsearch.org.

