Recardio's Digital Platform, CardioCare, Rolled Out in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recardio Inc., a life science company developing regenerative therapies for cardiovascular diseases, announced that it has rolled out its digital platform, CardioCare, throughout Europe to support its future clinical development programs in cardiovascular.

Recardio's Digital Platform CardioCare was awarded and presented at the ESC Conference 2018 and is now seeing adoption with clinical partners in European countries including Austria, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The unique platform captures human data, feedback and biometrics from the patient for application integration and analysis. The Platform can be connected to multiple FDA-approved, wearable sensors, enabling capturing digital biomarkers as part of future clinical studies.

Healthcare applications like the CardioCare App are combining mobile applications, wearable and artificial intelligence technologies in a digital medicine and therapy platform for personalization, clinical trials and adherence improvement.

"Recardio's digital platform CardioCare is now available throughout Europe and will be integrated into future clinical development programs like the upcoming global Phase 3 program," said Harald Kattnig, Project Manager for CardioCare and Vice President Information Systems at Recardio.

About Recardio

Recardio Inc. is a clinical-stage, life science company focusing on therapies for cardiovascular and other selected diseases. The company's lead drug candidate, dutogliptin, is a DPP-IV inhibitor that has demonstrated significant effects in activating SDF-1, a protein that is critical for cardiac regeneration. In addition to its current Phase 2 clinical program, Recardio will fully develop the therapeutic platform as a regenerative medication for patients with various cardiovascular diseases including acute myocardial infarction and chronic heart failure, with the potential of improving heart function, quality of life and survival. In addition, other development programs are in the preclinical stage.

