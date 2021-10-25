Receipt Printers Market to grow by USD 275 mn from 2020 to 2024 | Increasing Focus on Maximizing Product Value to Drive Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing focus on maximizing product value offerings, increasing deployment of POS terminals, and the growing demand for MPOS receipt printers will drive the growth of the receipt printers market. However, the increasing adoption of self-service kiosks might hamper market growth.

Company Profiles

The receipt printers market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Boca Systems Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., NCR Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified as Retail and Hospitality segments.

By Type, the market is classified as Thermal, Impact, and Inkjet.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America.

Receipt Printers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 275 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -5.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Boca Systems Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., NCR Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

