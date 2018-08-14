Recent Discovery Leads to Stopping the Progression of Myopia (nearsightedness) in Children

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambino Eye Care announced today the importance of this completely safe yet surprisingly little known process of Orthokeratology that allows patients to see clearly without the daily use of glasses or contacts and stops the progression of Myopia in children.

Orthokeratology, also known as Vision Shaping Treatment (VST), it is an innovative process using customized shaping lenses to gently correct vision during sleep. A person can enjoy clear vision during the day without glasses or contact lenses. More importantly, it stops the progression of nearsightedness in children.

"We are sitting on one of the greatest discoveries in the history of vision care, we have the research to back it up, and it seems like nobody cares," says Dr. Gambino. "I know it sounds too good to be true, but most great discoveries are."

The latest trend in the field of optometry is the development of Myopia Control Clinics. Currently, the Optometry schools at Cal Berkeley, University of Houston, and University of Alabama in Birmingham have opened such clinics and private doctors, like Dr. Gambino, are getting on board. Currently, 20% of American children, teens and preteens are nearsighted. It is predicted by 2050, 50% of our children will become nearsighted. In China, that number has already reached 50%.

Recent research, predominantly by Earl L. Smith, III, OD, PhD, FAAO, a lifelong researcher in myopic development and control, indicates that correcting myopia in children with glasses or contacts causes the myopia to progress.

Last September the FDA set up a protocol for research to be done proving Orthokeratology stops the progression of myopia in children. Today there are over 1500 studies including Controlling Astigmatism and Nearsightedness in Developing Youth, addressed in The CANDY study by David Bartels, O.D. and Peter E. Wilcox, O.D.

Since 2010 Gambino Eye Associates, located at Midway and 635, has provided Orthokeratology to well over 200 children in North Dallas. Dr. Mike Gambino is passionate about preserving our children's eye sight, encouraging Visual Shaping Treatment and starting them as young as age 9.

