Recent Poll of CEO Coaching International Clients Shows 95% Say Their Business is Stronger Now Than Before the Pandemic

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 300 of the world's top growth-focused entrepreneurs, recently released survey results showing 95% of participating clients responded "Stronger" when asked Is your business stronger or weaker compared to before COVID hit?



The survey was given during a client-only community event with over 50 individuals in attendance. The administrators used the live polling feature offered on Zoom's virtual meeting platform, allowing the firm to display the poll results anonymously to participants.



"We know from experience that there are huge opportunities in every crisis," commented Mark Moses, Founding Partner and CEO of CEO Coaching International. "We're not surprised to see that our clients are succeeding at taking advantage of those opportunities with the help of their Coaches."



In surveys taken by the United States Census in the second half of August, 76.9% of businesses reported the coronavirus pandemic has had an overall moderate to large negative effect on them. Against this economic backdrop, CEO Coaching International proves its ability to help its clients outperform their competition.



About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12837090



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Related Links

https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

