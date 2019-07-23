Recent Survey Places ZenTao as Number One Most Popular Testing Management Tool in China: ZenTao Project Management Software Secures 40 Percent of Market Share

QINGDAO, China, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenTao (https://www.zentao.pm/) recently announced that it had secured over 40 percent of the market share in software-management tool use in China. Confirmed by a recent 51testing.com survey, the ranking now officially places ZenTao as the most popular project management tool in the country, surpassing its competitors by a wide margin. 51testing.com is a software testing service provider which provides software-testing scrutiny for businesses, surveys their use and provides an open platform for software testing and collaboration. ZenTao has led the 51testing.com survey for four years running.

Most Popular Testing Management Tool 2018 China Dev Team collaborative Tool Preference

"We are extremely happy to read these survey results," said a company representative. "Data from the report shows that the top three most popular tools are ZenTao at 40 percent, Jira at 21 percent, while all other tools are ranked at 14 percent, and represent independently developed internal software by various companies. Just last year, ZenTao also ranked number one, but had only 35 percent of the market share. We keep consistently growing over the years, especially since we're in use with companies like China Mobile, Changan US, ZTE, China Merchants Bank and Volkswagen Shanghai. That tells us exactly what we have always known: users like our software because we have a solid product that can be relied upon."

ZenTao Overview

ZenTao is a professional software management service that serves over 30,000 teams and 800,000 developers with over 200,000 different projects. A Scrum-based tool designed and developed by Nature Easy Soft, ZenTao integrates project management, test management, document management, organization management and to-do management. ZenTao oversees projects across the project's lifecycle and requires zero downtime due to upgrades because it is a proprietary platform. With Git and SVN integration as well as Word and Excel import/export capabilities, ZenTao is created to seamlessly integrate with a wide variety of projects and their related software programs.

With a design philosophy that mirrors Scrum-based goals, ZenTao is pragmatic. It specifies the core management frame but allows details to be defined by the Scrum team. ZenTao integrates multiple requirements, including bug management as well as test-case, release and document management. Though ZenTao is based on the Scrum framework, it is not limited just to Scrum.

ZenTao differs from its largest competitors by catering to development teams and covering the management of application development projects from beginning to end. Rather than requiring users to purchase add-ons, ZenTao is an end-to-end, all-in-one system.

ZenTao Specifics

Some specific highlights of ZenTao include:

Flexibility: Created for small to medium-sized teams using Agile and Waterfall. Flexible module combination with easy customization.

Simple: Out of the box, there is less configuration necessary, while being affordable for small teams. Designed to support Scrum practice, and Agile, though not limited to Agile.

Free and Open: Openly sourced and unlimited to commercial use, with robust extensions and various available plug-ins. Also available on GitHub.

Guaranteed: Project management software experts since 2004, ZenTao offers frequent releases and free upgrades that represent quick and powerful support currently in use by over 20,000 companies.

Learn more about ZenTao and its other exclusive features HERE.

About Qingdao Nature Easy Soft Network Technology Company, Ltd.

Established in 2010, Nature Easy Soft is the framework for ZenTao: an open-sourced, professional project management tool for use by professionals to manage a wide array of multiple projects. Based on Scrum, the most popular project management framework, ZenTao is an all-in-one solution that covers the lifecycle of any project it maps and manages. Over the course of a decade, ZenTao has helped over ten thousand companies and a wide variety of teams to streamline their projects and elevate their project management skills. Learn more at: www.ZenTao.pm.

Contact:

Philip, Sales Manager

+86 18563953295

218015@email4pr.com

SOURCE Qingdao Nature Easy Soft Network Technology Company, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.zentao.pm

