Recent Trends in Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Size & Share to Exceed US$ 114.4 Bilion, at 10.9% CAGR Rise by 2028 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Online Gambling & Betting Market was worth around USD 61.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 114.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Online Gambling & Betting Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Online Gambling & Betting Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Online Gambling & Betting Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Online Gambling & Betting Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Online Gambling & Betting Market was valued approximately USD 61.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 114.4 Billion by 2028.

UK Gaming Commission (UKGC) established the Gambling Act 2005, which allows corporations to advertise their gambling sites, helping the growth of the sector in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to develop due to the increasing use of internet services and the loosening of rules governing online betting and gambling.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Online Gambling & Betting Market By Game Form (Poker, Casino, Sports Betting, Bingo, Lottery, and Others). By Device (Desktop, Mobile, and others). By Components (Software and Services)." And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Online Gambling & Betting Market: Overview

Online gambling is defined as wagering on casino or sports-type games over the internet. The market demand for digital gambling is being driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones, developments in internet technology, and increased spending power of individuals, among other factors. In addition, players' curiosity will be piqued as online gambling software vendors spend extensively on new technology to improve the user experience. During the forecast period, the online gambling sector is predicted to profit from a rise in female casino patronage as well as the convenience of using a cashless method of payment when gaming. The industry's growth is also being fuelled by the increased development of new technologies such as virtual reality and blockchain. Moreover, operators are generating a number of exciting tournaments and promotions that may be of interest to newcomers, and bonus programs and betting options are rising every day. The market will continue to rise as a result of this. The growing number of sports fans throughout the world has fueled the desire for sports betting. The sector is driven by sports such as boxing, baseball, football, and hockey, which account for the majority of bets.

Industry Dynamics:

Online Gambling & Betting Market: Growth Dynamics

Driver: Online gambling software market growth will be fuelled by the ease of making payments online.

Payment methods have become easier for users and online gamers as digital and mobile payments have been more widely accepted. Furthermore, online payment services provide a secure and safe way of transaction, which has boosted their use in the online gaming business. Furthermore, the more straightforward and convenient payment options encourage players to participate in the gambling sector. The convenience of remote payments opens up a world of possibilities for online gamblers to promote and drive cash flow. E-wallet services for online gaming are also available from firms like PayPal and Neteller. Furthermore, Neteller offers transactions in 26 different currencies with no transaction fees. As a result, the availability of safe digital payment methods is projected to boost virtual gaming demand.

Restraints: Increased negative mental health effects and online gambling bans may stifle market growth.

Users' increasing use of internet-based gambling is having negative consequences for their mental health. The user's ability to retain mental equilibrium is being challenged by his or her growing addiction to the readily available internet-based gambling platforms. The number of suicides has been rising year after year as a result of this addiction. Pathological gambling, often known as compulsive gambling, is another addictive gambling impact. The long-term repercussions of this type of gaming could lead to conditions including chronic stress and hypertension. In addition, because to the heightened danger of compulsive gambling behavior, a number of countries have banned gambling websites. Gambling bans have been enacted in countries like Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Poland. Furthermore, certain countries, including India, Singapore, Japan, and others, are likely to prohibit gambling. All of these important concerns are expected to stifle market growth.

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: Segmentation

The Online Gambling & Betting Market is segregated based on Game Form, Device, and Component.

By Game Form, the market is classified into Poker, Casino, Sports Betting, Bingo, Lottery, and Others. During the projection period, sports betting is expected to dominate the industry. The increased popularity of online gaming and betting is expected to fuel demand for sports betting. Sponsorships in online sports betting are also expected to increase, which will aid in the growth of this business. Furthermore, in the Asia Pacific, rising disposable income has led to increased spending capacity, which is likely to add to sector growth. Some of the most popular types of internet sports betting include live-action betting and fixed-odds betting.

By Device, the market is classified into Desktop, Mobile, and others. During the forecast period, the desktop is projected to be the most popular because it offers superior graphic design, clear image quality, and more storage space, among other things, which improves the customer experience. These are the primary contributors to growth, which will assist the industry to grow as well. When compared to mobile phones and other devices, PCs have a larger screen size, allowing gamblers to enjoy the game's aesthetics and fine features. For a better gaming experience, desktop performance variables like screen clarity, sound volume, and storage capacity may all be changed. These factors have contributed to the growth of the desktop market.

List of Key Players of Online Gambling & Betting Market:

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betfred Ltd.

888 Holdings plc.

Paddy Power Betfair plc

GVC Holdings plc

Fortuna Entertainment Group

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 61.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 114.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Ltd., 888 Holdings plc., Paddy Power Betfair plc, GVC Holdings plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group, and Others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1776

Recent Developments

In 2021, DraftKings Inc. and Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. have agreed to an all-stock deal in which DraftKings will acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming. As a consequence of the acquisition, DraftKings gained access to Golden Nugget's well-known brand, iGaming product experience, and combined database of more than 5 million consumers.

In 2021, Flutter Entertainment and Playtech have agreed to extend their collaboration for another five years. Playtech will expand its technology to serve Flutter brands such as Paddy Power , Betfair, and Sky Casino under the new arrangement.

Regional Dominance:

Europe dominated the market in the forecast period. The legalization of gambling in nations like France, Germany, Spain, Malta, and Italy has fueled the expansion. The increased use of smartphones, the availability of high-speed internet, and the growing popularity of online casinos are all positive factors for market growth. Furthermore, the UK Gaming Commission (UKGC) established the Gambling Act 2005, which allows corporations to advertise their gambling sites, helping the growth of the sector in the region.

Meanwhile, throughout the forecast period, the market in Asia Pacific is predicted to develop due to the increasing use of internet services and the loosening of rules governing online betting and gambling. Furthermore, the rising popularity of bitcoins has led to an increase in the use of digital currency for betting in the region. Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific region's high economic growth, combined with increased expenditure on leisure activities, is likely to drive market expansion.

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market is segmented as follows:

Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Game Form Outlook (2022-2028)

Poker

Casino

Sports Betting

Bingo

Lottery

Others

Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Device Outlook (2022-2028)

Desktop

Mobile

Others

Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

Software

Services

Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

