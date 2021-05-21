Recently Merged dMed and Clinipace Announce the Appointment of New Global COO

SHANGHAI and MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent merger announcement of Shanghai-based dMed Global and NC-based Clinipace Incorporated, the combined company today announced the appointment of Simon Britton to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Britton will work closely with Chairman and CEO Dr. Lingshi Tan and Chief Business & Strategy Officer Jason Monteleone.

Most recently the COO at Premier Research, Britton joins the merged company with over 30 years of clinical development experience across a range of CRO and pharmaceutical companies, including ICON Clinical Research, PPD and GlaxoSmithKline. In his new role, Britton will spend management time in both the U.S. and China directly overseeing the operational teams at dMed/Clinipace to ensure seamless, continued excellence across their global footprint.

"I can't think of a better way to follow up our merger news than with the announcement of Simon in this new role," said Dr. Tan. "China's pharmaceutical and biotech market is one of the fastest-growing in the world. Simon's leadership of all dMed/Clinipace service lines will help ensure China remains a primary growth engine for our combined company and allow us to quickly explore this market's huge clinical trial potential."

"I'm proud and excited to join this executive team and newly merged organization," said Mr. Britton. "Combining the services, therapeutic areas and geographic footprint of these two companies will propel strong organic growth and service expansion. Together dMed and Clinipace are remarkably nimble, truly global and offer an unmatched ability to drive continued excellence for customers."

The combination of dMed and Clinipace has established a global full service CRO especially focused on the two largest healthcare markets, the U.S. and China. The new combined entity has more than 1,600 staff in 22 offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including more than 700 staff in China. dMed/Clinipace is now a leading oncology and rare disease mid-size CRO, with expertise in regulatory, pharmacovigilance and clinical analytics, and additional therapeutic focus in gastroenterology, nephrology, and women's health.

About dMed:

Founded in 2016, dMed is a full-service Clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), and has grown to nearly 700 professional staff covering more than 31 cities in China and three U.S. offices. In an era of unparalleled pharmaceutical innovation, dMed aspires to be a next-generation clinical development partner, empowering customers to deliver innovative solutions to patients worldwide, especially in the two largest healthcare markets, the U.S. and China. dMed's U.S. presence includes Target Health, a full-service technology driven CRO with expertise in digital capabilities and regulatory affairs.

About Clinipace:

Clinipace is a global, full-service Clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), with a personal approach to clinical research. Clinipace delivers a level of collaboration and flexibility not possible in a traditional CRO environment, with an emphasis on personalized services and solutions, regulatory expertise, and therapeutic leadership. Its mission is to improve the way clinical research is performed in major therapeutic areas including oncology, rare disease, gastroenterology, nephrology, and women's health.

