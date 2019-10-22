Recipe Box Plugin™ For Bloggers Wins Best User Experience

The Digiday Awards, considered one of the most influential in the industry, are dedicated to recognizing the companies modernizing digital media through innovation, creativity and excellence in the fields of publishing, content marketing, advertising, advertising technology and video. Over the years, these awards have honored leading work from brands, agencies, publishers and tech providers such as CNN, Tribune, Dotdash, NBC News, The Wall Street Journal, VOX, Ellen, National Geographic and more.

Describing the winner of the Best User Experience Category, Digiday stated, "Recipes are the lifeblood of food media. After eight years of development, digital media and food technology company American Hometown Media has opened up its proprietary Recipe Box Plugin technology to outside publishers. Now, food blogs, sites and publishers can add a cloud-based storage solution to their site, giving users the ability to store recipes from anywhere on the web in one location."

"It is rewarding to receive this additional industry accolade for the Recipe Box Plugin™. With millions of users accessing our cloud-based platform we know that well designed and deployed technology can benefit both users and food sites simultaneously. We have been pleased to see users enjoy this tool and become brand ambassadors for food sites that utilize the technology. A simple install of code for the Wordpress Recipe Box Plugin™ gives sites a robust tool. Users then utilize the plug-in sharing links that spread the content and drives traffic back to the site," says Founder and CEO Dan Hammond. "It is a win-win for everyone when traffic is directed back to the original source via the Recipe Box Plugin™ and our Pinch It!™ Recipe Box App. This is something food influencers and blogs told us for years. Other third-party app and plug-ins often hold traffic in their app or plugin tech."

AHM has received over thirty awards for its proprietary CuratorCrowd™ technology and user interface designs. More information can be found at www.americanhometownmedia.com

About American Hometown Media:

American Hometown Media (AHM) is the parent company to Just A Pinch Recipes (JustAPinch.com), one of the largest non-major media owned food sites and the largest repository of user-posted recipes on the internet, the Just A Pinch Food Group, a Premium Publisher Group (PPG) for a select group of food-only bloggers, the AHM Ad Management Platform which delivers programmatic monetization of websites for a wide range of verticals including food, lifestyle, tech, and beauty, and CuratorCrowd™ cloud-based technology offerings that increase revenue by driving new traffic, expanding reach, increasing user engagement, enhancing SEO, and growing email lists. Based on over eight years of development, this proven technology already powers millions of online recipe site users.

