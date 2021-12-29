RECIPES FOR STAYING HEALTHY IN THE NEW YEAR FROM THE GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy holidays are made with friends, family and food, so what better way to celebrate than with healthy recipes everyone can enjoy? Not only will these tomato-based recipes be delicious, but they offer a wealth of health benefits. Tomatoes are naturally low in sugars and fats, but rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, minerals, fiber and antioxidants like lycopene, making them a concentrated burst of beneficial substances. Everyone wants to keep their immune system at its peak during this time, and tomatoes offer a whopping 20% of Vitamin C, one of the healthiest components due to its anti-infective properties.