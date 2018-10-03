Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and VivaLNK Partner to Bring Parents Peace of Mind with Wearable Continuous Temperature Monitor Worldwide

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK , a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions, announces today a partnership with Reckitt Benckiser (RB) to market and distribute VivaLNK's wearable continuous temperature monitor worldwide. RB, the company behind brands such as Enfamil and Nurofen, will carry the product under the names Enfasmart FeverSense and Nurofen FeverSmart. Both products are available now to parents who wish to automatically track temperature changes in their child and take immediate action upon detecting a fever.

Unlike typical thermometers, Enfasmart FeverSense and Nurofen FeverSmart are wearable devices that continuously monitor changes in body temperature over a multi-day period. The comfortable patch is rechargeable and can be worn seven days straight on a single charge. About the size of a small adhesive bandage, the FDA cleared and CE certified product offers real-time temperature, history, alerts, and continuous monitoring.

According to WebMD's eMedicineHealth , fever remains the most common concern causing parents to bring their child to the emergency room. With continuous monitoring and alerts, parents with small children can have peace of mind knowing their child's temperature is being accurately tracked.

"We are proud to be selected by RB to distribute our continuous temperature monitor under their global brand," said Jiang Li, CEO at VivaLNK. "With RB's worldwide reach and recognition, and VivaLNK's innovative products, the partnership combines to make digital healthcare solutions more accessible around the world."

The products are available now in the US, UK, Germany, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, with additional markets pending.

About VivaLNK

VivaLNK is a provider of connected healthcare solutions for wellness, patient care, and telemedicine. The company's portfolio includes wearable medical grade devices and data analytics applications that continuously monitor the health and well-being of individuals.

The company's vision is to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare worldwide by combining technology, data, and analytics into an integrated solution.

