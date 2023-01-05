Recogni Introduces Industry's Highest Performing Compute Platform for Autonomous Mobility

Recogni Phoenix ECU System Combines Recogni's Scorpio AI Inference Processor and Renesas R-Car V4H ADAS/AD SoC for Configurations up to 2000 TOPS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recogni Inc. the leader in AI-based perception purpose-built for autonomous vehicles, today announced the availability of the Phoenix ADAS/AD ECU system, the industry's first complete system with unmatched processing capacity for high resolution sensor data with low latency and low power consumption for autonomous vehicles. The Phoenix system combines Recogni's Scorpio AI processor and the Renesas R-Car V4H ASIL D support processor, both leading edge 7nm designs, offering the most efficient and scalable solution for the high compute needs of various autonomous driving levels, from SAE levels L2+ to L3 to L4.

"Recogni was founded on the premise that true autonomous driving can only be achieved when a system collects and processes environmental sensor data far better than humans," said Marc Bolitho, CEO of Recogni. "The Phoenix system is unmatched in its ability to process high resolution data with low latency and extremely low power consumption. It is a feature rich solution with an open software architecture offering OEMs the ability to customize their autonomous driving technology stacks to deliver the desired ADAS features to customers and scale their offerings over time for L2+ to L4."

By combining both Recogni and Renesas technologies, the high-powered Phoenix system delivers AI compute performance across a wide range of application needs & demands - scalable from 500, 1000 to 2000 TOPS, the highest TOPS per Watt capacity in the market, while also having the lowest latency and zero jitter. Having the capability to process multiple high resolution high frame rate video streams simultaneously, the Phoenix ECU is designed to be future proof by having the ability to be remotely updated with new features & expanded capabilities and functions without any upgrades of hardware. This important capability will allow OEMs to deliver software-defined vehicles over an extended period of time.

Recogni offers an open software platform along with a comprehensive L2+ capable AI vision perception stack that will include the widest variety of object classification & detection features - vehicles, VRUs (vulnerable road users), traffic signs and traffic light detection, lane detection, etc. The open nature of the platform enables partners and customers to run their own perception and driving function software. Phoenix, a safety centric purpose-built ASIL compliant system is capable of delivering unprecedented levels of AI convolutional neural network performance with the lowest latency, while simultaneously supporting the leading-edge vision Transformer Networks. Phoenix's low power consumption allows for passive cooling which effectively reduces system cost.

"Here at Renesas, we believe in the future of autonomous mobility and are committed to working with partners who share our vision," said Daniel Cisco, Senior Director, Automotive Digital Products Marketing Division at Renesas. "Our collaboration with Recogni demonstrates the power of our combined solutions. With Recogni's Scorpio AI processor, our already notable AI capability on the R-Car V4H SoC has increased substantially. Our combined system provides automotive Tier 1's and OEM's a scalable architecture with the highest level of compute at the lowest power envelope. We are excited to work with Recogni to further the development and adoption of autonomous mobility."

The collaboration affirms Recogni's continued ascent in the automotive industry. With backing by top automotive venture arms and partnerships with industry leaders such as Renesas, Recogni is set to advance the progress of AV technology through its high performance, high speed, and low power system.

